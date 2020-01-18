40 days of strikes show French penchant for revolution over reform

Welcome to France.

Huge public sector strikes the country’s notorious rail system, ports, refineries and public transportation in Paris. Buses and trains barely ran over Christmas, hundreds of thousands of people struggled to get home or paid heavily for flights or temporary car sharing.

The daily commuter traffic became the daily jerks, for hours for tens of thousands. The strange city bus that roamed the street looked like a human sardine can.

All the while, the rest of Europe looks on in surprise. This is “l’exception française” and the French are proud of it.

Once, in May 1968, the whole country went on strike for a month. It was a revolt, a festival, a challenge for the established order.

That crazy month still resonates in the country. You just have to look at the last 40 days in the streets of Paris and throughout France.

And what is the burning problem that has brought tens of thousands of workers out on the street to demonstrate and strike? A debate about raising the retirement age, in a law that has not yet been passed, and which is not expected to enter into force until seven years.

Pension issues

President Emmanuel Macron’s government came to the office and said it would bring order to the country’s 42 public pension plans.

Last year it announced that it wanted to raise the general retirement age from 62 to 64 to find more premium money to cover the runaway pension costs. Government figures suggest that the pension deficit in the public sector could rise to more than $ 25 billion Cdn by 2025.

The government also wants to create a point-based pension system for pensions in the public sector. Employees would accrue pensions based on all years worked. It would be fairer, the government said.

A man waves a smoke bomb during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, on December 5. (Clement Mahoudeau / AFP via Getty Images)

The big unions cried in protest. This was a violation of acquired rights, they said. Railway workers in particular have a very advantageous deal, which was negotiated in the 1950s, which means that many of them can retire at the age of 57.

For outsiders, this confrontation seems enigmatic, almost ridiculous. Right next door, the Germans have quietly raised the general retirement age from 65 to 67 from the end of the decade and are talking about an increase to 69. There have been no strikes, no confrontations.

Consider the insight of a well-known French political thinker, Raymond Aron, who once said, “The French organize revolutions from time to time, but never reforms” to understand the difference between France and its neighbors.

So May 1968. It was completely unexpected and was right in the middle of what the French called the “30 glorious years” – three decades of rapid economic growth. But unemployment increased, especially youth unemployment. And there was a feeling that society was frozen, with stiff, conservative elites that held on to the top. Students started the strikes and then almost everyone took part.

Template set in 1968

It wasn’t really a revolution – in the end, it didn’t even overthrow the government. The French simply called it “the events of” 68.

But “the events” became a template for future confrontations.

In the past 25 years, the scenario has taken place half a dozen times. Successive French governments have introduced comprehensive reform plans – for education, labor law, and the pension system.

French President Emmanuel Macron came to the office and promised to bring order to the country’s public pension plans. (Luc Gnago / Reuters)

In the 1990s, two French prime ministers had to give up their plans after massive street demonstrations. One prime minister was expelled from office. In the first 15 years of this century, two consecutive presidents tried again with labor and pension reforms. Both were forced into humiliating retreats and both lost their office after just one term.

The common thread running through these revolts was the belief that these were reforms imposed by remote technocratic elites on people who had little control over their arrangement. Add to this the conviction that French MPs are little more than straw men and women with little influence or power, and you have a recurring recipe for street confrontation. And success has yielded success.

Confrontation has often taken place in a kind of carnival atmosphere. As with previous strikes, I saw during the recent actions while crowds of strikers marched a main boulevard that had been deposed by the police. The marsers sang and launched smoke bombs. There were floats and small bands. Despite the problems caused by the strikes, the spectators seemed remarkably undisturbed, as if this were part of the prize for being French.

The labor secret of France

But things change. There have been two massive strikes in the public sector under President Macron. The first, against his labor reforms almost two years ago, lasted weeks and was a failure. The reforms have continued. It became easier to hire and dismiss employees. The economy has improved. Unemployment is falling.

In the second strike, which is now underway, Macron has stayed in the background and forced his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to take over the anti-aircraft guns and make concessions to, among others, the police unions and – awaiting – the ballet workers. They can still retire early.

Current strikes in the public sector are the biggest test for Macron since the demonstrations of Yellow Vest, which began in 2018. (Kiran Ridley / Getty Images)

The prime minister may lose his job, but the reform is still on the table and despite the closure of major ports this week, many trains are running again. The strikers lose energy.

That’s because France has a dirty little labor secret. According to European Union statistics, trade unions represent only eight percent of employees and almost all trade union members are in the public sector. Germany has almost tripled the number of union members, the United Kingdom almost. Although this long struggle has taken place, people in the French private sector have quietly trudged almost every day.

“We refuse this counter reform”

It is all far away from 1968, when trade unions represented nearly 30 percent of French workers and the French Communist Party won 20 percent of the vote. Now that party is just shards and ashes, just like the French socialist party.

The striker is slowly melting away, the unions are now divided, but union leaders insist that the struggle will continue. More national days of protest are planned.

Jean-Marc Caron, a trade union leader at the CGT (General Confederation of Labor), said before the Bank of France, where storytellers who count accounts had just joined the strike: “We refuse this counter-reform. It will lead to a reduction of pensions for thousands of officials. “

The government does not deny this, but offers consultations to come up with a fair system.

Fighting words are still on the streets, but this massive strike is perhaps one of the last hurrahs for such union confrontations.

The problem of the ‘gilets jaunes’ is much different, the yellow jacket movement that ambushed Macron in 2018. This was a spontaneous populist uprising that resulted from the dissatisfaction of poorer people throughout the country.

Macron was able to weaken the ambush with a show of humility and great tax breaks, but he did not overcome the problem or win the trust of those people. However, that is a confrontation for another day.