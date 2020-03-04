[$400 for Purell? U.S. lawmaker urges Amazon to tamp down value gouging]



FILE Photo: Amazon bins are seen stacked for supply in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Image

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc must cease third-social gathering sellers from selling price gouging for objects like Purell hand sanitizer as folks seek to defend them selves from the coronavirus, U.S. Senator Edward Markey mentioned in a letter to the on the net retailer on Wednesday.

A box of tiny Purell bottles that commonly sells for $10 was listed on the net for $400, he stated. One third-celebration seller stated a bottle for $600 on Wednesday afternoon. On the other hand, the Amazon brand name of hand sanitizer was stated for $8.25 for a large bottle.

Amazon was not promptly readily available for comment but final 7 days it barred extra than one million goods that inaccurately claimed to treatment or protect versus the coronavirus.

The virus, which initial erupted in China, has sickened a lot more than 94,000 men and women globally and killed three,220. The illness was lately detected in the United States and has killed 11 persons in this country.

“As the earth confronts the prospect of a critical and far-reaching pandemic, company America has a obligation to avert profiteering on the income of items such as hand-sanitizer and surgical masks,” Markey wrote in his letter.

Markey requested the online retailer to answer to his thoughts about its anti-gouging endeavours by March 18.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Enhancing by Lisa Shumaker)