401 (k) Recommendations during the Coronavirus crisis

For many of us, our 401 (k) plan is our primary retirement vehicle. It is important to make sure not to ignore this account of key pension assets during the market downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Check your account

As painful as it may be, this is a key moment to review your account. Check your asset allocation. With the rapid and sharp drop in stocks in the past few weeks, the asset allocation of your account is probably far from the target allocation. The allocation in shares is probably much lower than the target allocation.

This is a good time to rebalance your account. Even if you have set up your account to rebalance periodically, say every six months or annually, you may consider carrying out an intermediate rebalancing in light of the recent stock exchange activity.

This is also a good time to review your investment choices. Did the funds you own worked in line with your expectations? How did they behave towards their peers? For example, if you are investing in an actively managed large-cap growth fund, how did that fund perform compared to other funds in the same category? You can verify this using an independent service such as Morningstar (MORNING) – Get reports or others.

If your plan offers low-cost index funds as options, this could be a good alternative to any underperforming active funds you may hold.

Rebalance the 401 (k) along with any external investment that could be held. If you have accounts such as an IRA or a taxable brokerage account outside the plan, take a portfolio approach for the overall asset allocation.

Beyond the current situation, be aware of the allocation of your account resources. If you are approaching retirement, you may be trying to lighten the stock as your account balance recovers along the way. It is necessary to balance any need for growth with the awareness that retirement is looming on the horizon.

Increase your contributions

If you’re not contributing the maximum amounts to your 401 (k), $ 19,500 (or $ 26,000 for those 50 or older in 2020) plan, it’s a good time to increase your contributions if you can. Any increase in the deferral percentage will be aggravated over time and you will contribute to this additional amount starting from a low point on the stock market. If your employer offers a match, you will need to be sure to contribute enough to receive the maximum match if you are not already there.

Increase your emergency fund

All investors must have sufficient liquidity reserves outside their 401 (k) and other retirement accounts if necessary. This could be the type of unforeseen emergency such as the need to replace a furnace or air conditioning unit in your home, or if you are one of the many workers in the United States who are fired or fired as a result of the economic downturn is experiencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Money earmarked for an emergency fund should be kept outside of your 401 (k) in a liquid account, one that can be used easily, quickly and without penalty, tax or restriction. This account could be a checking account, a savings account or a money market fund.

Convert to Roth 401 (k)

If your company offers a Roth 401 (k) option and allows participants to convert from a traditional 401 (k) account to the Roth option, this may be a good time to consider converting some or all of your traditional holdings. 401 (k) to a Roth 401 (k).

The decline in the value of your account associated with the already low tax rates in place due to the changes in the tax reform implemented since the 2018 fiscal year allows you to reduce the conversion taxes and the possibility of converting a higher percentage of your account. The converted amount can then become tax-free in a Roth account with potentially no fees due when retired.

In deciding whether or not to do so, consider:

Do you expect to be in a similar or higher tax bracket once you retire? If so, it potentially makes sense to do this conversion.

Do you have the money outside the 401 (k) plan to pay the additional tax? If not, this can become an expensive proposition.

Special rules under the CARES law

The CARES law was passed to provide relief to businesses and individuals following the coronavirus pandemic by including two provisions that allow participants in the 401 (k) plan to access funds in their account. For those affected by this situation, their 401 (k) plan can be a source of funds if needed.

Distributions from the pension account

The CARES law allows 401 (k) participants who have been affected by COVID-19 to withdraw up to $ 100,000 from their account without having to pay a 10% penalty if they are under 59½ years old. Withdrawal is possible in the event of illness or quarantine by the user or his family member or in the event of financial consequences due to the crisis. While this levy will still be subject to taxes, taxes can be spread over the next three years. In addition, you will be able to re-allocate the funds in the plan over the next three years. The contribution limits of the annual plan will not be granted to allow this. Any amount paid will not be subject to taxes.

401 (k) loans

The CARES law also increases the pending loan limit 401 (k) from an amount of less than $ 50,000 or 50% of a participant’s account balance to less than $ 100,000 or 100% of a participant’s account balance. It also prolongs the time for those who have outstanding loans for the rest of 2020 to repay those loans to their plan account.

While the participant is supposed to exhibit some sort of COVID-19 difficulty, this is a self-certification process, so in practice these increased loan limits are available to all participants.

