40K land in the United States of China since the Coronavirus trip ban

About 40,000 people have landed from China to the United States on almost 280 flights since President Donald Trump’s travel ban on mainland China, a collection of travel data reveals.

A New York Times report details flight records collected from VariFlight in China and MyRadar and U.S.-based FlightAware, which show a steady stream of arrivals from China, where the coronavirus originated, even after Trump’s travel ban.

Travel data show that since Trump’s travel ban, about 40,000 people landed in the United States of China. Since New Year’s Eve, about 430,000 people have landed in the U.S. on direct flights from China, with thousands of them flying directly from Wuhan, China, while mostly arriving in California, New York, Illinois. , Washington, Michigan and New Jersey.

All of these states have become areas of greatly affected coronavirus outbreaks, along with New Orleans, Louisiana. Of those 4,30,000 people who landed in the United States from China since New Year’s Eve, more than 380,000 arrived in January on more than 1,300 direct flights.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the Times that Trump’s travel ban has reduced passenger flights from China by 99 percent.

The arrival of people from China to US states such as New York and California has continued largely due to Trump’s travel ban exemptions which allow chain migrants (some relatives of U.S. citizens) to still enter country with minimal projections at airports.

Travel data obtained by the Times reveal that some 279 flights from China have landed in the United States since the travel ban came into effect on February 2. In the first half of January, before the temperature temperatures announced, approximately 4,000 people landed in the Wuhan United States, with 19 of these flights landing in New York or California.

In addition to his travel bans in China, Iran and Europe, Trump has said he is proposing a travel ban in Brazil, where more than 10,500 nationals now have coronaviruses and nearly 500 have died. According to Breitbart News, daily flights from Brazil’s largest airport, São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, have continued to fly to states such as Florida, Texas, Georgia and Massachiquets.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.