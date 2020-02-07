41 new cases on board the Japanese ship

Sixty-one people on board the Diamond Princess are infected with the deadly virus, and another 3,700 passengers are actually on board. There are 61 Diamond Princess coronavirus cases. (Supplied) The nationality of the new coronavirus patients is unknown, but two Australians on board the ship have already been hospitalized with the disease.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, 21 of the 41 are Japanese.

Passengers are asked to stay in their cabins to prevent the virus from spreading. However, they were expected to allow fresh air on the open deck from today.

You are supervised and must always keep a distance of one meter and wear masks.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is approaching Daikoku Pier, where it will be resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases hospitalized while in quarantine in front of Yokohama Harbor. (Getty) (Getty)

About 200 Australians are currently on board the ship.

The newly confirmed cases were brought to hospitals in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka Prefectures.

Another cruise ship, the World Dream, is quarantined in Hong Kong after cases of corona viruses have been reported.

There are more than 31,000 cases of coronavirus around the world, but the vast majority were in China.

At least 636 people have died from the disease since it occurred in Wuhan City last month.

It was announced today that a newborn was diagnosed with the disease 36 hours after birth.

Coronavirus was diagnosed in 15 people in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.