41 other passengers on quarantine cruise ships test positive for coronavirus

A further 41 people on board a quarantine cruise ship off Yokohama tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus on Friday, the Ministry of Health said.

The 41 positively tested cases were, according to the ministry, out of the remaining 171 cases that had to be tested. The authorities have now examined all 273 suspected cases on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the decision to leave people on board the ship for 14 days will not change.

The new numbers would bring the total national number in Japan to 86, but Kato said 61 people who tested positive would not be included in the national list because they tested positive before they arrived in the country, according to the world Health organization.

Excluding Diamond Princess passengers, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Japan is 25.

None of the 41 new cases, of which 21 are Japanese, have severe symptoms.

