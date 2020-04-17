$ 42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the CARES program

(WSYR-TV) – More than $ 42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Social Security Act (CARES).
The Department of Education received funding from the Department of Higher Education Funding Education.
Below is a breakdown of school funding:
- Binghamton University – $ 13,607,332
- Cazenovia University – $ 1,008,776
- Colgate University – $ 1,636,002
- Hamilton University – $ 1,189,507
- Herkimer County BOCES Professional Gift Fund – $ 117,344
- Herkimer County Community College (SUNY Office of Community College) – $ 1,522,074
- Mohawk Valley Community College (SUNY Office of Community College) – $ 4,368,811
- State University of New York Polytechnic Institute – $ 2,129,510
- SUNY Broome Community College – $ 4,364,871
- SUNY University in Cortland – $ 6,245,138
- SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology in Morrisville – $ 3,527,241
- Utica University – $ 2,388,832
