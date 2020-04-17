$ 42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the CARES program

(WSYR-TV) – More than $ 42 million has been allocated to higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Social Security Act (CARES).

The Department of Education received funding from the Department of Higher Education Funding Education.

Below is a breakdown of school funding:

Binghamton University – $ 13,607,332

Cazenovia University – $ 1,008,776

Colgate University – $ 1,636,002

Hamilton University – $ 1,189,507

Herkimer County BOCES Professional Gift Fund – $ 117,344

Herkimer County Community College (SUNY Office of Community College) – $ 1,522,074

Mohawk Valley Community College (SUNY Office of Community College) – $ 4,368,811

State University of New York Polytechnic Institute – $ 2,129,510

SUNY Broome Community College – $ 4,364,871

SUNY University in Cortland – $ 6,245,138

SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology in Morrisville – $ 3,527,241

Utica University – $ 2,388,832

