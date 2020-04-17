44 additional fatalities introduced as tally surpasses 500

Forty-four much more persons who contracted Covid-19 have died, the Section of Overall health have declared.

That delivers the full quantity of fatalities related to the virus to 530.

The geographic breakdown of the hottest confirmed deaths are:

33 fatalities situated in the east

3 in the north-west

3 in the south

5 in the west

The median age of the most current documented deaths is 84, according to the Nationwide General public Well being Emergency Crew.

There ended up also 597 new verified situations documented by Irish labs and 112 circumstances from German labs.

Individuals tallies convey the whole amount of verified instances in Ireland to 13,908.

In the North, 18 folks with the virus died, bringing their loss of life toll to 176.

The overall range of scenarios in the North is now 2,338, immediately after yet another 137 ended up confirmed now.

Before, the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation has revealed that approximately a person in 10 individuals identified with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland are nurses.

According to HSE figures attained by the INMO, nurses make up 9.2% of diagnosed Covid-19 instances in the state, when health care workers make up more than a quarter of constructive coronavirus circumstances examined listed here.

Out of the 9,599 scenarios identified by last Saturday, 2,501 – or 26% – ended up healthcare employees with far more than a 3rd, 883, of them are nurses.