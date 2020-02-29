44-‘grave-like-anomalies’-found-in-clearwater-during-search-for-african-american-cemetery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Engineers say a ground-penetrating radar search in Clearwater found 44 “grave-like anomalies” at the site of the historic North Greenwood Cemetery.
Cardno Engineering started searching for lost graves at the old Curtis Fundamental and Palmetto Elementary School property earlier this month. The geophysical survey took place from Feb. 6 through Feb. 13.
“The survey was performed on behalf of City of Clearwater with the express intention of identifying the presence of extant burials at the North Greenwood cemetery site that failed to be moved during the relocation efforts of 1954,” Paul Jones from Cardno said in a letter to Clearwater officials on Friday.
According to Jones, 44 “subsurface anomalies consistent with graves” were identified about 2 to 5 feet below the surface.
“Imagery of the 44 grave-like anomalies include complete and incomplete views due to their location within the survey grid,” Jones said. “Also present are numerous disturbances that may indicate areas where burials have been removed.”
The property where the search took place is a large swath of land owned by both the Pinellas County School District and the City of Clearwater. The Pinellas County School District and the City of Clearwater split the cost, which is $35,496.
