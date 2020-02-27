$45-peking-duck-feast

CHICAGO — Duck, duck, Deal! Test out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that’s making us hungry. A entire duck, fried rice, moreover soup with a rate tag you will not likely imagine: $45–fantastic for sharing. The duck is carved up desk-side and served with bao, as well as vegetables for garnish and sauce.

Just after every single duck is carved up, what is remaining is rolled back again into the kitchen, chopped up and made use of in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a deal this great, if you are seeking to dig in on a weekend, you much better call ahead and place a duck on keep!

Sun Wah BBQ functions a wide variety of Hong Kong fashion Chinese dishes so come to feel no cost to examine other components of the menu, too.