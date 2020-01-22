46 PKR leaders call for disciplinary action against Zuraida | Malaysia

The group, consisting of 15 MPs and 28 members of the State Assembly, said the show-cause letter against Zuraida was issued with malicious intent. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, January 22 – A group of 46 PKR leaders spoke out today in defense of the PKR Vice President, Zuraida Kamaruddin, and called on the party to end all disciplinary proceedings against her.

The faction, consisting of 15 MPs and 28 members of the State Assembly, said the show-cause letter against Zuraida was issued with malicious intent.

“As party leader, YB Hajjah Zuraida made many contributions in the areas of developing women’s leadership and strengthening the grassroots.

“The pressure and harassment against them was selective, biased, and unbiased. The public statements of several PKR heads of state demanding the dismissal of Zuraida exacerbated the situation, since it was agreed that no one should make publicly provocative statements.

“We unanimously call on all parties to stop all actions that endanger the unity of party members and that undermine people’s trust in the party leadership,” the statement said.

The group also condemned the actions of the leadership of the PKR Youth (AMK), in which seven key leaders of the youth wing were fired in writing on January 15 for not attending party rallies.

Such actions violate the principles of the party’s constitution and the democratic process because they are leaders legally selected by the grass roots in the party elections. Their withdrawal is a betrayal of the root cause in Keadilan, ”it said in a reference to the official nickname of PKR.

Last Saturday, Zuraida had 14 days to respond to the letter attacking other PKR leaders in their speech at the Shared Prosperity Vision dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly abused party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida criticized Anwar and his followers, and in many cases indicated that it was blind fanatics who sought power.

The dinner, which was initially touted as a separate party convention to question the legitimacy of the general meeting held on the same day, has become a rally call to support Azmin in the PKR.