47-year-old man told family he only has 24 hours to live is recovering

A 47-year-old man who contracted a coronavirus and whose family was told that he has only 24 hours to live has recovered from the illness and his medical records will now be used for research to help treat the condition. viruses around the world.

Mark Burke of Co Wicklow was in intensive care at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for four weeks. He developed a problem with his intestines, his lungs were failing, and the doctors thought he would not survive. Her family was told to say goodbye.

“They told me he was completely ischemic, there was nothing they could do for him,” his wife Joanne told Liveline on RTÉ Radio One on Thursday. “A nurse, Susie, she made me sit down and said,” Look, the kids have to say goodbye. They have to do it. “

Mr. Burke’s wife and children were dressed in PPE and went to say goodbye to him while he was in intensive care.

“When the children entered, he opened his eyes; he heard their voices. If you saw it in a movie, you wouldn’t believe it. You would think it is far-fetched so far. He is in a coma, he does not come out of it. He was double organic, he had failed his lungs, his bowels had failed, but when he heard his children, he opened his eyes and the nurses witnessed it. “

Mr. Burke’s family returned home and waited for a call from the hospital to inform them of his condition.

However, the father of four, who had no underlying health problems, survived the next 24 hours, and doctors began to give him various medications to improve his bowels to the point that they could be operated on.

“They said it had a 5% chance of regenerating the gut enough to stabilize it enough for the operating room. And it happened, ”said Ms. Burke.

“The following Wednesday, they decided it lasted Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday – four days – and it did not deteriorate. It has not improved, but it has not deteriorated. It shocked them.

“They kept saying why it does not go into a multi-organ failure”, why is it always with us? They couldn’t understand it. They said right, we have secured it enough, we have stabilized it enough. We were absolutely delighted. We are so delighted with the result. “

Mr. Burke underwent surgery, has fully recovered and is now back home with his family.

Burke said he “couldn’t imagine” what it was like for his family.

“I don’t know how they did it. Personally, I think if I were in Joanne’s place, I would have given in,” he said. “I’m fine. I am in recovery mode. From my point of view, what they did for me at the ICU is absolutely out of this world. “

He added that his medical records were shared with “all medical boards in the world” for research purposes.