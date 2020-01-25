49er fans get fresh ink before the big game

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – There is no doubt that 49er fans are among the most loyal in the NFL.

The fan base even called itself “49er Faithful”.

However, some fans are keen to demonstrate their support for the team – by getting tattoos.

The Silver Needle Studios in Concord were busy on Friday with Niner fans looking for fresh ink.

Nor are they simple 49er logos. These fans opt for more complex pieces that have meaning.

A fan has integrated Polynesian designs into his Niner tattoo.

The symbols represent different aspects of the team depending on the artist. The arrowhead is a symbol of strength and overcoming challenges, while the braid, like the team, represents a close-knit family.

Another fan in the tattoo shop just got his second 49er tattoo.

It was his first six years ago, but when the team made it to the Super Bowl, he knew it was time to get a new one.

This fan decided to pay tribute to the legendary Bay Area Rapper E-40 by adding “Bang Bang Niner Gang” to his new ink.

