49ers, Chiefs stay at the top; Eagles, Cowboys, Steelers lead the early birds – Up News Info

Super Bowl 54 brought the long-awaited end of the current NFL season and the first natural opportunity to see asset ratings early for 2020.

The last time we left him in the regular season, the last No. 3 team, the Chiefs, the No. 2 team, beat the 49ers to win their first 50-year win in Miami.

Now that Kansas City has won it all, it’s time to work on who’s above who for next season, before the free NFL agency and design do a lot to change the destiny of the teams in the near future.

From top to bottom, this is how Sporting News now ranks all 32 teams, for the first time after the Super Bowl, one more time before many more.

NFL power rankings 2020

1. San Francisco 49ers (final of the 2019: 2 ranking)

The 49ers will remain an NFC power without major problems with the free agent and the ability to improve the depth in their few weak areas. The combination of quarterback play with Jimmy Garoppolo and a defense at every level will enable them to be back in the Super Bowl mix.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3)

The Chiefs are entering their final season of Patrick Mahomes’ rookie contract with his impending expansion imminent. They are ready for at least one more race for the championship with Andy Reid and some flexibility to keep their defenses intact, starting with pending free agent Chris Jones.

3. Saints of New Orleans (4)

The Saints continue to knock on the door of another Super Bowl with Drew Brees, but from the Miracle of Minneapolis to endure interference without a call to the final stumble of overtime, they cannot end. They still have the makeup to take the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, but they will certainly have a tough competition from the Buccaneers and the Falcons.

4. Green Bay Packers (5)

The Packers had a much needed rebound season with Matt LaFleur lifting Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers and the attack. The big difference, however, was to see that their defensive investments were worth it. They are able to further open the Super Bowl window for Rodgers, not to make it narrower.

5. Baltimore Crows (1)

The Ravens will not be able to attack anyone offensive with Lamar Jackson as they did most of 2019, but they will generally remain a dangerous team. They have to deal with some problems with the free agent in defense, who can use a different level of reinforcements.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (11)

The Eagles could somehow return to the playoffs as NFC East champions despite an offensive around Carson Wentz that was retained by duct tape and a defense that he failed. They can use the low season to reorganize where necessary, especially the broad receiver.

7. Patriots of New England (6)

The Patriots have that great decision with Tom Brady (his or her) and several other decisions with his defensive staff, leaving the final huge challenge for Bill Belchick out of season. Because it is Belichick, give him the benefit of the doubt to find more answers.

8. Buffalo Bills (8)

The Bills made great strides with Josh Allen and the offensive by investing in a lot of help around him. He could use a little more, but the concern that Buffalo is based on his last play-off peak with Sean McDermott lies in restructuring the defense.

9. Minnesota Vikings (9)

The Vikings once again have the base of Dalvin Cook and the sun-blocking racing game under Gary Kubiak and the sound front seven under Mike Zimmer to make up for the loss of both coordinators. But while Kirk Cousins ​​had just had a revolutionary season, the defense continues to tend to rebuild.

10. Dallas Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys were profiled as a much better team than their record indicated, but unfortunately they were retained by the training fights of Jason Garrett and poor special teams. Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore, Mike Nolan and John Fassel is an impressive confidence in the future with Dak Prescott, defense and spades.

11. Seattle Seahawks (7)

The Seahawks will not change their identity, which is still very dependent on Russell Wilson to save the day. The key to a new return to the play-offs is to discover how you can cover more potential defensive holes.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (16)

The Steelers quickly saw their season unravel when Ben Roethlisberger fell; neither Mason Rudolph nor Devlin Hodges could lift the team if the defense did not fully carry it. A Big Ben who returns makes a big difference when Mike Tomlin gets his typical team back after a good effort as a coach.

13. Los Angeles Rams (13)

The rams didn’t have time to prevent a Super Bowl hangover when Sean McVay made the right offensive adjustments at the end of the season. The disappointing defense carried the burden more because he didn’t earn enough, so we’ll see what Vic Fangio’s protected young man Brandon Staley can do with the 3-4 that Wade Phillips replaces.

14. Texas Houston (10)

Texans were extremely dependent on Deshaun Watson in 2019, other times they seemed a more complete team for Bill O & # 39; Brien. Submit them as another 3-4 defending team looking for more consistency and reliability there, especially in the back, under the newly promoted coordinator Anthony Weaver.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19)

The Bucs should call Jameis Winston and use more line and secondary help, but the attack and defense showed significant overall improvements among Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles. This is a leading candidate for at least one NFC wildcard in year 2 of Arians.

16. Tennessee Titans (11)

The Titans have a free to-do list for agencies that starts with Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. His career in the direction of an AFC wildcard berth and then the championship was impressive, because Mike Vrabel and Arthur Smith maximized their talent. But losing Dean Tendon and maybe a little more defense is enough to cause a small slip.

17. Cleveland Browns (23)

The Browns must also be on the radar for a rebound that really puts them in the wildcard combination, because it is hard to see that they are almost as dysfunctional with Kevin Stefanski, who has the right composition for both his attack and his team in in general. . The battle would be to get the Joe Woods of the 49ers to get more out of the talented defense.

18. Denver Broncos (21)

The Broncos got a promising quarterback game from Drew Lock at the end of the season, as the offensive took some time and the defense improved for Fangio. His season finale makes us think that John Elway can present a playoff contender again.

19. Atlanta Falcons (17)

The Falcons will retain their skills in the pass and the stability of the defense race, but it is the running game and the pass-race / coverage combination that remains worrying as they continue with Dan Quinn. They need an elimination schedule to go from an average team to a playoff team.

20. Chicago Bears (14)

The bears are a difficult team to decipher by 2020. The third best far team in NFC North is not sure what they will get from Mitchell Trubisky, and there is a greater potential rotation for the defense. One thing is certain: there will be a lot of pressure on Matt Nagy.

21. The Vegas Raiders (18)

The Raiders lowered external expectations after the Hard Knocks during their move to Las Vegas in the second era of Jon Gruden. They can establish themselves as a surprise team after unlikely as playoff contenders in week 17. They need more consistency and great play on both sides of the ball, which requires more cunning staff movements.

22. Indianapolis Colts (20)

The Colts are another fallen playoff team from 2019 that is difficult to read by 2020. They have to take into account their large salary space (more than $ 90 million) to update different positions that are not their offensive line or their body. are supporters. Although they extended to Jacoby Brissett, another change to Andrew Luck as a quarterback cannot be excluded.

23. Miami Dolphins (27)

The dolphins are like the 2019 Raiders, are in three first round picks with the possibility to collect young talent. They also compete with the Colts in the space limit to go after the correct veteran updates. Given that 5-11 felt like a great achievement with what they had for Brian Flores, the second year with him could be a big leap.

24. New York Giants (29)

Also keep the giants under the sleepers for a big change. The offensive can reach a different speed with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as the middle pieces of Jason Garrett, the defense should fill many more gaps for Patrick Graham, and you know special teams will sound good with Joe Judge. Eli Manning’s pension officially turns the page to the Jones team.

25. Los Angeles chargers (26)

The Chargers should be more defensively stronger with Derwin James in full health, but they also have that big quarterback question given the pending decision by free agent Philip Rivers to move, and Melvin Gordon has not been signed either. Anthony Lynn’s team feels boom or bust, just like the past two seasons.

26. Cardinals of Arizona (25)

The Cardinals don’t have the best geography for a quick push of playoffs with the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams that continue to make NFC West the toughest division in the league. However, there should be an improvement of 5-10-1 in the next phase of your assessment.

27. New York Jets (22)

Adam Gase survived the first season plagued by work-related injuries where the Bills, not his team, felt among the Patriots in the play-offs. The Jets with 7-9 were much closer to their former team, the Dolphins, in the rankings. Sam Darnold and Le & # 39; should have a better offensive atmosphere. Veon Bell, but the defense feels that it could leave even more to be desired.

28. Detroit Lions (30)

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have their ultimatum that they must have a strong year that somehow surpasses the bears and reaches them to the Packers and Vikings. A completely healthy Matthew Stafford is the first big step in that regard; The second is to invest more in (and get much more from) the defense.

29. Carolina Panthers (28)

The Panthers need a major defensive reconstruction after Luke Kuechly under Matt Rhule and Phil Snow, and there is uncertainty about whether Cam Newton will be the QB linked to Joe Brady. As a fairly unknown amount, let’s keep Carolina closer to the 2019 final value.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (24)

The Jaguars kept Doug Marrone but now they have Jay Gruden overseeing the offense with a somewhat unstable quarterback situation. The defense of Todd Wash also needs to be strengthened in various areas.

31. Washington Redskins (31)

The Redskins present Ron Rivera and Scott Turner with many offensive and defensive challenges, from rebuilding significant personnel to major schematic adjustments. The key to everything is to help Dwayne Haskins make the leap.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (32)

Joe Burrow may be special for Cincinnati sooner than later, but there are many things that the team needs in other places to be competitive before it jumps into a more difficult Northern AFC in the race.