49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10 in their first playoff win since 2013

Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass destined for Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings.

Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

San Francisco 49 fans have been waiting for a playoff win for years. On Saturday evening, the home team won the game in a division round against visiting Minnesota Vikings 27: 10. The first quarter ended with a 7: 7 tie between the two teams. After that, the 49ers started to open things up and expanded their tour of the Vikings over the next 45 minutes.

Immense credit goes to the 49ers defense, led by Richard Sherman. Overall, they held the Viking offense up to 6 first losses in the entire game. If your reaction to this is “This is a very small number”, you are right. In fact, it’s one of the strongest defensive performances in NFL history after the season. Sherman also intercepted a Viking passport in the 3rd quarter and paved the way for a 49ers touchdown.

, @ RSherman_25 and the 49ers ‘defense keep the Vikings’ attack on 6 first losses.

The third smallest in the history of the NFL playoffs 🔒😤 pic.twitter.com/0O7xvrmm3Q

– NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2020

Not to be surpassed, the 49ers offense also had an outstanding game, earning his first playoff win with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wearing Tevin Coleman 22 and accumulating 2 touchdowns.

FINAL: The @ 49ers defeat the Vikings in the division round! #NFLPlayoffs #GoNiners

(from @Lexus) pic.twitter.com/gBWLeSUDZZ

– NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

San Francisco is now advancing to the NFC Championship Game scheduled for January 19. The 49ers will also host this game and give them the opportunity to make their postseason even more intense.

