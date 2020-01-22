49ers Jimmy Garoppolo: “It was a crazy whirlwind of a ride”

SANTA CLARA, California (KRON) – Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback of the San Francisco 49er, has had a very different season over the past two years.

The 49ers had high expectations last year, but had to forego their sought-after starting quarterback after facing an injury that caused him to pause the entire season.

Garoppolo suffered an ACL tear in week 3 of the 2018 season.

San Francisco ended 2018 with a record 2-14.

Looking back over the past 12 months, the quarterback has made a comeback that impressed everyone who ended the 2019 season with a 13: 3 record.

After winning the NFC championship over Green Bay, Garoppolo thought about his time in San Francisco.

“I mean, I start back with the ACL and everything was a crazy whirlwind of a ride. You know, it’s … nobody else that I prefer to be in a dog fight with than the guys in this locker room. It’s just one great group to be with. Everyone moves in together, everyone is closely related. It’s just a great group, “said Garoppolo.

The quarterback was asked to throw only eight passes against the Packers on Sunday, and in two playoff games, he only threw 27 passes, doing 17 for 208 meters.

While the 49er didn’t need Garoppolo to throw the ball in the postseason, that doesn’t mean he can’t.

Garoppolo ended 2019 with 3,978 passes and 27 touchdown passes.

The quarterback travels to Miami to see if he can lead his team to victory and bring home a Super Bowl title and a Lombardi trophy for the San Francisco 49ers.