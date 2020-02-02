49ers speed is too high for Bosses to process, not the other way around – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML85724a5e7ea591475ebac9276ef5ee3911%

MIAMI – All media sessions of the Chiefs before Sunday’s Super Bowl made it clear how many stories were written about the speed of the Kansas City offense and how it would improve the talented 49ers defense.

But the reality is that the attacking speed of San Francisco is the same or possibly more abundant. And facing a Kansas City defender who has problems with the linebacker and in high school the main reason will be that they will win Super Bowl 54.

The deep 49ers, Jimmie Ward, know that the seven defenders of his team are better equipped to handle the Chiefs because of the physicality they can play from those positions. Ward and his fellow defenders are up for the challenge, and he believes the 49ers can change the script with more large stretches of their attack.

“It’s really hard to go against our violation, especially when you wear the shoulder pads and it gets physical too,” Ward said. “Let people continue to doubt our violation, call it a trick violation or whatever. I think it’s great that our violation doesn’t get the same kind of credit because those guys get fired.”

The 49ers have a lot of & # 39; The flash & # 39; To guide your material. The most important deep red sprinters are the runners, led by Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida.

When Mostert scored in a 36-meter run to open his four-touchdown domain of the Packers’ racing defense in the NFC championship, he was timed at 21.87 miles per hour, which is no surprise to a 100-man meter runs ran like a star on the royal rail in Purdue in 10.15 seconds.

Breida was even faster when she reached a maximum NFL speed of 22.3 miles per hour during her 83-yard touchdown race against the Browns in “Monday Night Football, in week 5. That is not shocking either, since she 40 yard in 4.38 seconds when he left Georgia Southern.

For Mostert and Breida to overcome the third level of defense, it is imperative that they take full advantage of the zone-blocking schedule of coach Kyle Shanahan and the agile offensive line game. The fact that they go so well to the races in the context of the offensive makes their fleet operators more impressive.

“You can be the fastest man in the world, you can be Usain Bolt, but you have to turn that into football games,” Breida said. “We have so many super fast guys that if you can take them to any type of open space, this can be a touchdown.”

The 49ers also have Tevin Coleman in the backfield, who can also perform all 40 in less than 4.4 seconds. As an open catcher, rookie Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Borune can stretch the field long if necessary, but their real danger lies in how they all explode after catching. George Kittle, the best tight ending in the NFL, is the rare homer threat in the track. Don’t forget the four-fold Pro Bowl fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, who burned the Chiefs for a 35-meter touchdown during the 2018 team meeting.

“We have fullbacks with deep routes,” said Samuel. “You never know what will happen in our offensive. It will happen one way or another.”

The 49ers entered the season without knowing how much direct impact Samuel would have. Neither did they have Sanders until they acquired him in an inter-season exchange with the Broncos. Bourne has become the third best option. San Francisco has done well to accelerate its speed by discovering the right combination of great game options.

“It has certainly been a whirlwind,” said catcher Wes Welker of the trial. “I was just trying to make every boy as good as possible and make them even better, and help them on their journey.”

The rare speed marker of the 49ers also manifests itself in a different way because all its widths and, of course, Kittle explode in the field to also help as blockers.

“If you look at Kyle’s transgressions over the years, that is not negotiable. It is something he really insists on,” Welker said. “Every time you run 285 meters in a championship game, it’s a total effort from the team.”

The Chiefs presented a much better defense during their winning streak of eight games. They did well to contain the Titans and Texans, but for the most part they have not faced any breach of the 49ers’ caliber since they defeated the Ravens 33-28 in week 3. In that game, one day in that Lamar Jackson did not walk as often as usual, Kansas City gave up 452 yards. Baltimore was balanced and explosive with 203 meters on the ground and 267 meters per pass.

The 49ers beat the Packers with quarterback Jimmy Garopplo who only had to try eight paces. They won a competition in which he fell 47 times. He excelled in facilitating San Francisco’s speed by quickly bringing the ball to his receivers in the open field and expanding the pieces to find the boys in the field.

The Chiefs will do everything possible to reduce the speed of the 49ers with the safety of Tyrann Mathieu and others, but they are not designed to cover the speed and speed of the 49ers in general, especially when the game action elements are added and a bad address. The difficulty level is tripled by the depth, versatility and the endless playbook of the 49ers.

“We go with everything that Kyle draws and whatever we do, we implement it,” Sanders said. “That’s the only thing we have in mind is to run at a high level.”

The 49ers will do exactly that to win and, more importantly, beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.