49ers win the first playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 against Vikings

SANTA CLARA, CA. (AP) – Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD pass on his opening run as a playoff starter and then chased San Francisco’s defense and play in the 49ers’ 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the U.S. division round Saturday.

The Niners’ first playoff game in six seasons and the very first at Levi’s Stadium went awry when top seed player San Francisco (14-3) converted two sales in the second half of Minnesota (11-7) into 10 points ,

Richard Sherman prepared Tevin Coleman’s second short touchdown with an interception against Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Sherels’ fumble and led to a field goal that led to 27:10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

“These guys did very well,” said Coleman about his offensive line. “You brought the boys back so I had free holes to walk through. Yes, they did a really good job. “

In San Francisco, Minnesota suffered no defeat for more than 27 minutes from the end of the second quarter.

The Niners will host the NFC championship game against the winner of the Sunday game between Seattle and Green Bay next week.

“A lot of things need to be cleaned up, but we played well enough to win,” said George Kittle. “That’s all you can ask. Playoff football, everyone can win and we just played more games today.”

Garoppolo intercepted deep in his own territory in the first half and then spent most of the second half on Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little reason for coach Kyle Shanahan to take the risk that his defense had completely upset the talented runner Dalvin Cook. This took Minnesota’s action game and forced cousins ​​to become a drop-back passer.

“It was number one focus all week,” defender Nick Bosa said of the Minnesota running game. “We knew that Dalvin was probably the best record we ever had, and we knew we had to earn the right to rush.” So that’s what we did. We took the run as seriously as possible, stopped it and then ate it. “

Vetter finished 21 for 29 for 172 yards with his only big game coming to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter on a 41-yard TD pass.

Cook was held on 18 yards on nine runs when the Niners defense returned to their dominant early season form, due in part to the return of defensive end injuries to Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and security Jaquiski Tartt.

“It was huge to have these guys back,” said defender Arik Armstead. “They are leaders in our team, talented players, they make great games for us. We missed a few parts out there, but to get these guys back we hit all the cylinders.”

San Francisco had six sacks and thought Minnesota was up to 147 yards for playing with a large lump that comes on two late fall times.

TAKE IT AWAY

Eric Kendricks intercepted a Garoppolo pass at the end of the first half to give the Vikings in San Francisco 29 the ball. Minnesota failed to intercept a third sack with Dee Ford’s return to the lineup after a thigh injury. Dan Bailey’s 39-yard field goal reduced the Niners’ hit rate to 14:10. The interception was the 19th turnover this season from Garoppolo, who had the most giveaways in the regular season from any player who had the playoffs has made.

BLOCK BACK

Garoppolo showed that he has skills that go beyond his throwing. He threw a lead block on the 255-pound linebacker Anthony Barr on the back of Deebo Samuel in the second quarter. Samuel fumbled the ball in the game, but the replay found his knee went down, wiping out sales. This turned out to be particularly important when Coleman completed the trip with a 1-yard TD run.

REBURNED

The Vikings scored on their second drive of the game when Diggs Ahkello Witherspoon maneuvered out for a 41-yard TD catch. It was the fifth TD pass Witherspoon has been allowed to play in the last three games, and was replaced on the corner by Emmanuel Moseley on the following ride.

INJURY

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill sustained a head injury after a blindside block from Nick Bosa in the third quarter after intercepting cousins.

49ers: Mostert (calf) and LB Mark Nzeocha (Stinger) left the game in the second half.

NEXT

Vikings: The postseason.

49ers: NFC championship game next Sunday against Seattle or Green Bay.

