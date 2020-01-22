49s Raheem Mostert getting the last laugh

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Before every week, Raheem Mostert looks for motivation.

There he is on an all-time roster cut by NFL teams. Philadelphia, Miami and Baltimore all gave Mostert a go in 2015. Cleveland, the New York Jets and Chicago sent him packing the following year before he finally reached the San Francisco practice squad.

This unlikely path that saw Mostert cut almost every time the ball was delivered in its first three seasons somehow led to the Super Bowl after recording one of the biggest postseason appearances after running back.

“The trip was crazy,” Mostert said. “Not everyone can handle this type of stress and pain and anxiety that I went through. But as I said, I kept the faith not only to myself but to everyone who gave me the opportunity.”

The 49ers are his beneficiaries, as the former skateboarder and surfer has proven to be quite capable of both his legs as an NFL running back when he was finally given the opportunity.

Mostert led the 49ers in rushing this season with 772 yards and offered his career performance on the big stage of the NFC championship when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Green Bay on Sunday. the Niners in the Super Bowl.

Only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson rushed for more yards in a playoff game – 248 for the Rams vs. Dallas on January 4, 1986.

“He’s been in a special team for so long because of his speed, I’m so happy to have the opportunity to show his ability to run back,” said Nonnis, Joe Staley.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

“The guy works harder than anyone, and he is patient. He never complained about his role, he always shows up, he works hard and that is when you accept your roles in a team. You don’t worry about results, you don’t worry about the statistics and then you have a moment like this. He was ready for it the whole season. “

Mostert wasn’t sure that this day would ever come. He carried the ball only 43 times in his first three seasons at Purdue College, where he was a returning penalty shootout before taking a slightly bigger load in his final year when he had 93 catches for 529 yards.

That wasn’t enough to draft him, so he signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in 2015. He was cut before the season and then signed to the practice squad before taking Miami and spending a month with the Dolphins.

He then claimed Baltimore and spent two months there before signing with Cleveland late that season. He spent the entire off-season with the Browns and thought he had made the team when he was in the original 53-man roster just to get the bad news a day later.

“It just made me stronger,” he said. “I have immunity to cut. I wanted to show the world what I can do. And honestly it was just one of those things that I really had a conversation with my wife and I said, what do you think should happen after this cut? And he basically said, “Hi, if you love your job, if you love this sport, you will do something about it. And if you like what you do, you would do something about it. “And that’s my philosophy from now on.”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Mostert bounced around this season before ending with the Niners when coach Chip Kelly, who originally signed Mostert in 2015 in Philadelphia, gave him another shot.

Mostert played a game late that season and got his first career bearing before he had to impress a new staff when Kyle Shanahan took over the following year.

Mostert is the only skill player still in the Niners who was here when Shanahan arrived, as he proved to be a dedicated team and later started a bigger role.

He has a handful of his first year under Shanahan as adapted from playing mostly from the shotgun in the outdoor zone running scheme used by the Niners.

The coach showed that Mostert’s flaming speed could be an advantage in this “one piece and go” system. He ran for 250 yards in a stretch before breaking his hand midway through the last season against the Raiders.

He came into this fourth season on the depth chart to run back before finally starting to get most of his transfers in December, starting with a 146-yard game in Baltimore.

“Whether it’s special teams or offense, the way it hits the hole gets so vertical so fast,” George Kittle said. “I think the defenses are downplaying his speed. You can see it. He’ll hit a hole and the guy will get what he thinks is a good angle. And, the next thing you know, it’s from him. He doesn’t even touch it. And, from 0 to 60 it’s literally two steps and it’s so special, especially with our offense. The way we do outside the zone, inside the zone, can make a cut and get vertical. That’s all we need. “

While Mostert has become the designated back, he has not forgotten the special roots of his teams. It still takes a long time in coverage units and his speed as a shooter helped spark a bad punt in a sectional playoff round win over Minnesota.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Special teams mean so much to Mostert that he even named his son, Gunnar, after his role in the punt cover. This does not want to give up.

“It has not crossed my mind because I am still that type of team,” he said. “I like to play special teams. I don’t think so, because that’s where I started. I made my name there and made my mark.”

Now, Mostert is making his new role even more important.

[t] NFL [t] smg2_sports [t] smg_football [t] San Francisco 49ers [t]