5.2 Aftershocks hit Puerto Rico days after the earthquake

An aftershock of magnitude 5.2 hit the south coast of Puerto Rico on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left most of it without electricity.

A CNN crew said the truck moved during the aftershock, one of the strongest 6.4-magnitude quakes since Tuesday. The US Geological Survey revised the order of magnitude from an earlier 5.4 reading.

The aftershock happened when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided help and helped assess the damage after the quake shook the island on Tuesday before sunrise. According to the US Geological Survey, it was one of 500 magnitude 2 or higher earthquakes that shook the area since December 28.

A man was killed in the earthquake, dozens of houses and other buildings collapsed, and about two thirds of the residents stayed in the dark.

The U.S. territory, which has recovered from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, estimates that utilities will be available to all three million residents by Saturday, according to utility companies.

The quake sends the residents to their yards to sleep there

Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced declared the state of emergency and activated the National Guard of Puerto Rico when she asked the residents to remain calm and prepare for aftershocks.

For many, this meant bringing mattresses, tents, and tarpaulins to their yards out of fear to sleep there of what aftershocks could do to their already destroyed houses.

Representative Jenniffer González-Colón, the non-voting delegate from Puerto Rico, spoke at a press conference on Friday with Vázquez and Florida Senator Rick Scott after visiting the damaged Costa Sur power plant.

She said more than 6,000 people were placed in shelters.

Vázquez said she had spoken to President Donald Trump to thank him for his support and for his swift approval of a major disaster statement.

Myrna Delgado said she took refuge in front of her house when the first riots began on December 28th. She slept in a van and then in a stadium house in the southwestern city of Yauco.

“I’m very nervous,” she told CNN on Friday. “I feel very depressed at night. We have no light at home. At least we feel safe in the company of others. “

Noelia de Jesus and her granddaughters are also among those in a shelter. They are also among the many who are looking for accommodation for the third time after losing their homes when Hurricane George occurred in 1998 and again during Hurricane Maria.

Luis Garcia, a resident of the south coast town of Guayanilla, said it was more difficult to get staple foods like gasoline and groceries than after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The tremor cannot be over

The US Geological Survey (USGS) has three forecasts for the coming month for Puerto Rico.

The most likely scenario, according to the USGS, is that the frequency of aftershocks will continue to decrease. and although there may be medium and small quakes, there won’t be another earthquake like that on Tuesday in that order. According to the USGS, the probability of this scenario is 84%.

According to the USGS, there is a 14% chance of a so-called doublet, which is two large earthquakes of similar size that occur in a similar location. That is, there is a case where the region could see another 6.4 magnitude quake.

The least likely thing is that Tuesday’s earthquake could trigger an even bigger one. Although the likelihood is low, the effects of this scenario would be devastating, according to the USGS.

“The USGS advises everyone to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, especially in or around vulnerable structures such as unreinforced masonry buildings,” said the agency.

Power off and schools closed

While Puerto Rico is waiting to see what will follow, officials are striving to restore power by the end of the weekend.

According to the Puerto Rico Electricity Agency, power supply to around 80 percent of the 1.4 million supply customers in Puerto Rico was restored via Twitter on Friday. However, the goal is for everyone to be supplied with electricity on Saturday.

Jose Ortiz, CEO of the energy company, expects three of the area’s largest power plants to be back on Saturday. A fourth is scheduled to go into operation on Sunday.

However, the facility, which provides about a quarter of the island’s energy, the Costa Sur Power Plant, suffered significant damage and could be out of service for a year, Ortiz said in an interview aired on “CBS This Morning”.

The officials are also working to reopen the schools that have canceled classes until the crews can inspect the buildings and ensure their safety for the students.

“Teaching in the public school system will only resume when all locations have undergone an overall assessment,” tweeted Education Minister Eligio Hernández Pérez, adding that teachers and staff will not return to schools until further notice.