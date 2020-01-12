5.9 Aftershocks in Puerto Rico cause new damage in the millions

Loading...

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – A 5.9 magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing millions of dollars of damage to the south coast of the island, which has been hit by quakes in homes and schools in recent years.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 8:54 a.m. 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers). Several aftershocks followed, including a 5.2 magnitude tremor less than two minutes later.

No injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.

The Saturday quake occurred four days after a 6.4 magnitude quake in the same area and had been hit by more than 1,200 mostly small quakes in the past 15 days, all of which were at shallow depths.

Governor Wanda Vazquez estimated the damage from the earthquake on Tuesday was $ 110 million. A total of 559 buildings were affected. She said her administration immediately released $ 2 million to six of the hardest hit communities.

Vazquez is seeking a US government disaster statement to release more federal funds.

As a result of the Saturday quake, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority reported that outages have been reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and the crews are assessing possible damage to power plants. The officials said that given the magnitude of the Saturday quake, they would also recheck any previously inspected structures.

Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Ocasio, in the southern coastal town of Ponce, told The Associated Press that officials closed the city center and two other nearby areas due to weakened infrastructure.

“A building collapsed completely,” she said. “There are many historical infrastructures in Ponce.”

Barbara Cruz, a prosecutor who was in Ponce when the new quake hit, said that remnants of concrete hit the sidewalk as the buildings continued to crumble.

“Everyone is on the street,” she said.

Further landslides and damaged houses were reported, along with severe cracks on a bridge in the southwestern coastal town of Guanica, where 57-year-old Aurea Santiago saw large boulders fall onto a nearby road.

“We have been through a lot, but the important thing is that we are alive and people help us,” she said.

The quake, originally calculated at 6.0 magnitude, was the strongest quake since the 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday – the strongest that has hit the island in a century. This clash killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and shops in the southwest of the island.

More than 4,000 people have been in emergency shelters, many fear of returning to their homes, and others who are unable to do so due to significant damage.

The director of the Puerto Rico Electricity Agency ordered the temporary closure of the company’s largest facility, which the crews had examined for damage from previous quakes.

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has trembled since December 28 with more than 1,280 earthquakes, more than 100 of which were felt and more than 70 were 3.5 or greater.

NASA reported Friday that the quakes in parts of southern Puerto Rico had moved up to 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) based on satellite imagery before and after the tremors.

Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network, told the AP that he was expecting further aftershocks due to the recent major aftershock.

“It will bring an unstable situation back to life,” he said, adding that seismologists are investigating which bugs have been activated. “It is a complex zone.”