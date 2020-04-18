5 alternatives to ‘Ring Fitness Adventure’ on Nintendo Switch

With their appearance in October 2019, Ring Pete Adventure became one of Nintendo’s best-selling games in a matter of months. Since December the game has sold 2.17 million units worldwide, but has recently seen an increase in demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. So much so that the game has seen a lack of global inventory, with many UK stores being limited or not at all. But if you’re bored of waiting to get in shape with Herring-con, here are five alternatives to a Nintendo Switch fitness ring that will sweat you out in no time.

Note: You can buy physical copies of these games like Amazon, Argos and the Nintendo UK store, but the eShop is currently holding its spring sale, which runs through April 19.

The eShop is accessible on your Switch, and is a digital copy of the game that will be downloaded directly to your console.

1. ‘Just Dance 2020’

If you somehow missed the 2009 Just Dance craze, this is the perfect time to get into it. The inclusion of recent bombers such as Billy Eilish’s “Bad Guy”, “The Miracle Old City” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” is the perfect companion to your training routine. So much fun that you completely forget that you even exercise.

Available on eShop for £ 19.99 (originally £ 49.99)

2. ‘Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games’.

Who said the Olympics didn’t happen this year? Mario and Sonic certainly did not. Released Mario and Sonic last November, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics may not attract the crowds expected at Tokyo National Stadium, but at least you can celebrate the sporting event through some of the country’s most iconic virtual exports.

Starting with boxing, swimming, tennis, karate and skateboarding, you will receive loads of training through the use of Joy-Con traffic controllers.

Available on eShop for 49.99 pounds

3. ‘Fitness Boxing’

Before Ring Fit Adventure made its way onto the scene, fitness boxing was one of the only options for those who wanted to train through their Switch console.

The game has a similar layout to WiiFit and WiiSports (which will be a welcome addition to the Switch), but focuses solely on training that includes boxing, dodging, and moving away from instrumental versions of popular songs.

Available at eShop for £ 39.99

4. ‘Zumba burn it’

Created by 505 games in collaboration with Zumba Fitness, Zumba Burn It Up uses similar mechanics to Just Dance, plus real-life tutorials rather than avatars.

If you were attending regular Zumba classes before the lockout, this is a great alternative until the rules are raised.

YouTube active hive games

Available on eShop for £ 24.49 (originally £ 34.99)

5. ‘Super Mario Party’

Not quite an exercise game, some Mario Party mini games can be especially debilitating thanks to its vocal phase (rhythm-based games), tricycle riding and kayaking.

While you would normally play the game with your friends in one switch, there is an online mode you can use during the lock.

Available on eShop for 49.99 pounds