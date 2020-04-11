5 best video ring lights

One of the most common phrases I heard as an actor in outdoor cinema was “We lose light,” but even if you could move production to the house, it was no guarantee of a picture-perfect result. Generally good lighting should be created – often in the form of a three-point lighting system that requires heavy equipment and time-consuming assembly. However, because anyone with a smartphone can shoot a short film or a viral video nowadays, the best video light bulbs can provide opaque lighting that does not require the knowledge of a professional.

If you use ring lighting for your video – whether it’s for blogging or YouTube tutorials – you want something that has the technical ribs to stand up to whatever your creativity can throw at it. To find what’s right for you, consider the following.

Temperature control

Look for a ring light that gives you control of the video color temperature and brightness. This ensures consistent color results, so important to things like YouTube tutorials. The color temperature is measured in kelvins (K), and you will most often see a range between 3200-6000 K indicated in your ring lighting. Lower numbers indicate warm tones, while higher numbers indicate cooler casts.

Accessories and attachments

Some features will make your ringtone easier to use for video than others. Ring lanterns with adapters that allow you to mount your camera directly to the light, allow you to install this perfect setup quickly and easily – and most also come with smartphone brackets. Some models below even include a Bluetooth shutter that makes it easy to roll solo, so you don’t have to trust anyone else or run back and forth between recordings. And I was excited to find some models that allow you to control the ring lighting settings by remote control.

size

If you’re constantly on the go or relying on your phone for all of your creative work, you might prefer a smaller, bulb-shaped ring bulb to turn any space into a studio. However, if you plan to use different sized cameras with your ring lighting, a larger model will offer this versatility. In conclusion: If you are planning to use your headlamp outdoors in the location, you should spend a little more on the option that supports rechargeable batteries so you always have a backup.

Below you will find the ring bulbs for the video, I recommend you if you are just getting started or ready to upgrade.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Best Beginner: Small ring light with lots of color options

Budget-friendly 8-inch ring light is a great choice for beginners because its size makes it easy to manage, but it still has some great features you can grow with it. It has a great color temperature range of 3000-6000 kV, plus ten bright settings and 14 different RGB colors for tons of creative options. You get two tripods with non-slip feet: a traditional tripod that extends up to 50 inches and a flexible “octopus” tripod that can wrap around just about anything. The tripod heads can also be at a 45 to 180 degree angle, and around 360 degrees, for versatility in photography. More importantly, there is a Bluetooth shutter that is compatible with iOS and Android. There is no backup battery or way to mount a traditional camera, but it has a separate smartphone bracket that can be repaired almost anywhere in the included stands, and the set comes with a carrying case.

Finally: If you decide to upgrade later, if this little light illumination in your kit will allow you to create more dynamic lighting arrays in the future.

2. Best streaming: Remote controlled ring light kit with camera adapter

This large, updated 16-inch ring light kit comes from a favorite branded by Volgers. This is a stable set for people who are ready to upgrade their equipment without sinking a ton of cash into the project. You have almost complete control over the brightness (1-100%) and the excellent color temperature (3200-5600K) that is clearly displayed on the remote LCD touch screen, allowing you to remotely adjust settings and make split-second tweets while the camera rolls. (It’s a huge function and time-saver.) There’s also an integrated Bluetooth blinds remote and accessories that are powerful enough to install DSLR (cold shoe head) cameras and smartphones (the phone clamp), giving you the flexibility to shoot the equipment you choose. The lightweight stand is not the smallest, with a range of 30-74 inches, but the included carrying case makes it easy to handle.

3. Best for iPhone videos: This high-grade ring light with flexible clip status everywhere

A flashlight with a flexible clip-on stand makes it a great multi-survey for iPhone creators only. The 24-inch adjustable arms of the rack rotate 360 ​​degrees, making it easy to create your perfect lighting angle, allowing you the flexibility to go from top to bottom without getting in your way. (Cooking tutorials, anyone?) The universal smartphone holder has a non-slip rubber grip and grip, and it’s also brilliant and necessary on camera equipment designed to resist gravity. It handles phones up to 3.6 inches wide, which means you can even keep managing your bag. Although no specific Kelvin range was mentioned in this ring lighting, there are three color temperatures for every purpose you can go through, plus 10 brightness levels. It’s powered by USB, so you’ll need a socket, power bank, or other device to charge it before you can start rolling.

4. Best position: Ring lantern with international adapter and two power supplies

It is a large, heavy ring bulb with dizzying specifications. Smart LCD displays the current color temperature (3000-5800K) and brightness (0-100%) – You can adjust these settings manually or with the remote control included, and there are four snap color filters for creative lighting settings. . The 19-inch ring bulb comes with a wireless remote control and a Bluetooth shutter that is synchronized with your camera or smartphone. The light stand is adjustable up to 74 inches and features three different camera adapters, plus two smartphones and tablets brackets – and three different slots for installing multiple devices at once. In terms of power supply: It has a DC power cord, a European Travel Adapter for international travel, and space for two rechargeable (not included) lithium-ion batteries – something you can be grateful for if you plan on taking pictures for a long time.

5. Worth to Laugh: Professional ring light

If you want quality ring lighting to use in a professional studio (and you do not need the renewal of smartphone adapters or Bluetooth blinds because you have your own amazing installation), the 18-inch Diva Super Nova ring receives the seal of approval from studios who make a living from their winding equipment. Instead of LEDs, this beauty rests on a fluorescent tube like advanced models. The rounded shape creates a particularly soft diffusion and even obviously high quality results. It has a true color guarantee thanks to the daylight balanced 5400K bulb, with a tungsten diffusion plate attached to create a stunning warm light that is not too orange. It also comes with a dimming handle that fits between 20% and 100% customizable. The six-foot stand features extra-wide legs for a more stable setup, and features a sturdy yet flexible goose neck to adjust your lighting angles, plus a separate Z bracket for integration with your gear. Although you will need an outlet for international travel, this ring adapter can handle 110-240 volts so you do not need another converter.