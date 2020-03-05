5 Biggest needs to fill this offseason

As with every offseason, it is time to assess the roster of the Houston Texans and prioritize where to improve. Here are a few spots the Texans should look to bolster or solidify first.

There are several key contributors from last season on the Houston Texans roster who are free agents: D.J. Reader, Carlos Hyde, Bradley Roby. It seems as though Roby will be another defensive back in recent history that the Texans allow to walk.

Reader, the former 2016 fifth round pick, has created some interest around the league that could make it hard to keep him in a Texans uniform. Hyde was a late addition last season but surpassed 1,000 yards in a season for the first time as a Texan.

With over $60 million in cap space at the moment according to Spotrac, the Texans have some flexibility this season to add players before the team needs to commit to players like Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson for the longterm.

Despite the moves last season that saw much of the organization’s draft capital go elsewhere, the Texans currently have six draft picks this season, including two fourth rounders.

Justin Reid was the Texans first pick a few seasons ago in the third round, so the hope is that they can find success with another late start in the draft.

Between the cap space this season and the 2020 NFL Draft, the Texans have an opportunity to bring in talent and make another playoff push and to defend their AFC South championship.

Lets take a look at which positions Houston should make a priority this season.