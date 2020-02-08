5 Britons contract coronavirus in French ski area

Five British nationals, including a child, were diagnosed with coronavirus in France after staying in the same ski chalet and coming into contact with a person who had been to Singapore, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

The total number of people infected with the virus in France has now reached 11.

Buzyn said the group of people who were recently infected with the virus was not in a serious condition.

They had “formed a cluster, grouped around one original case” after staying in the same chalet, in the Contamines-Montjoie resort in the Savoie in eastern France.

“That original case was brought to our attention last night, it is a British citizen who had returned from Singapore, where he had stayed between January 20 and January 23, and he arrived in France on January 24 for four days,” said Buzyn.

Two of the apartments in the ski chalet were examined, another health official told the press conference on television.

The infected British were hospitalized overnight, the ministry added.

The virus has killed more than 700 people and has infected more than 34,000 people since the end of December, mainly in the Chinese province of Hubei and elsewhere in mainland China.