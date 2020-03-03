5-centre-backs-tottenham-supervisor-jose-mourinho-could-make-his-realistic-transfer-targets-this-summer-time,-including-defender-just-like-kalidou-koulibaly-and-harry-maguire

Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat by Wolves built it clear to really substantially everyone, if they did not know presently, that Spurs require defensive additions in the summer months.

A ahead line shorn of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son was equipped to perform well but they, as very well as midfield duo Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, were permit down by some inadequate defending.

Getty Photos – Getty Wolves players celebrate from Tottenham

A litany of problems cost Jose Mourinho’s aspect with Davinson Sanchez the important culprit, whilst Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, and Ben Davies didn’t go over themselves in glory possibly.

During this marketing campaign, the decline of Jan Vertonghen and the current shakiness of Toby Alderweireld have currently witnessed Spurs lose and attract when a few details must have been on the board.

In the Premier League on your own they have shipped 39 goals – 14 additional than Sheffield United and 9 more than Manchester United – so Mourinho will know particularly where by he desires to perform on in the summertime.

Prior to the decline to Wolves, Tanganga experienced been promising and will, in all chance, save the club millions if he carries on he ascendancy as a single could possibly expect.

But nonetheless, with Vertonghen on his way out, Alderweireld not as reputable as he applied to be, and Juan Foyth set to be moved on just after his costly mistake in opposition to Norwich, at minimum 1 centre-back will be a precedence in N17.

Who, even though, are the players Mourinho will be targeting as he would seem set to overhaul his defence? talkSPORT.com can take a glance at 5 reasonable options…

Fantastic moment as two Tottenham lovers clash over Mourinho’s possibilities of successful silverware for the club!

update

Mourinho reveals Tottenham’s summer time transfer options amid calls for mass overhaul fears

Could coronavirus wipe out main events, with Olympics and Euros odds on to be axed? Bold

‘Every London club desires to be Chelsea’ – Cundy angers rival admirers with stunning declare deny

Gerrard quashes Rangers exit rumours as ex-teammate insists it truly is ‘not in him’ to quit selections

How Chelsea and Liverpool really should line up in FA Cup – why Klopp have to compromise Stupid

Sturridge slammed for ‘playing the victim’ and branded ‘imbecile’ more than betting ban punished

Jordon Ibe banned from driving and fined soon after crashing Bentley into a coffee shop granted

Man United lover ‘jumped with joy’ as Liverpool conceded after sending Klopp letter geared up

Claimed Leading League designs if coronavirus spreads: will Liverpool be champions? Pleasant Fire

Spurs enthusiasts row stay on talkSPORT as 1 blasts Jose: ‘He’s ruined our club’

Ruben Dias (Benfica)

It’s potentially no shock Mourinho may perhaps effectively return to Portugal to snap up a centre-back again give his propensity to indicator compatriots.

Gedson Fernandes has by now walked the route from the Estadio da Luz to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dias nearly joined up with Mourinho at Manchester United but in the stop it was Victor Lindelof who moved to Aged Trafford.

Continue to only 22, he’s smart in possession and a quiet existence in defence who reacts nicely in difficult conditions.

He’s only 6ft 1in but competes properly in the air as well, even from robust opponents, which would suggest he could very well be an improve on Sanchez in the Spurs defence.

Dias also has Champions League and international experience, which are not to be sniffed at.

AFP or licensors Ruben Dias celebrates scoring in the Europa League for Benfica

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

At just 21-yrs-old, Upamecano is 1 of the most wanted footballers in the globe.

A stable defender, good in the air, high-quality with the ball at his ft, and equipped to engage in in a back-three or a again-four, he’s bought all the things Mourinho could want and additional.

The Portuguese manager will have viewed lots of the centre-back in his investigate of the German facet, who Spurs perform in the Winner League spherical-of-16.

And a superior exhibiting in the second leg next 7 days could sway Spurs.

He will not appear affordable though, so going for the Frenchman might very well rely on who their other targets all over the pitch are this summer.

Upamecano has also insisted he’s happy with the Bundesliga title-challengers so it’s not a specified he will go on right away.

Meanwhile, his injury record may well be worth a pause for believed also.

AFP or licensors Tottenham fans will be eager to check out Dayot Upamecano

Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Presently, with Jan Vertonghen on the lookout a shadow of his previous self, a remaining-sided centre-again is a large precedence for Spurs.

Even if he is not extremely left-footed, Elvedi has been participating in this role in a four-two-three-1 development for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga facet seem to be a club of fascination to Spurs, or at the very least to their scouts, with Denis Zakaria and Matthias Ginter described targets.

So it would be no shock to see Elvedi also on the radar.

He’s intensely involved in their create-up from the back again which might also get him favour from the club’s analysts.

Getty Visuals – Getty Nico Elvedi is impressing with superior-flying Borussia Monchengladbach

Gabriel (Lille)

One more left-sided centre-back again, even though this time he is remaining-footed, Gabriel will be effectively known by Mourinho’s coaching personnel.

The likes of assistant Joao Sacramento labored for Lille before joining Spurs and helped the 22-yr-old development into the very first-staff.

Sacramento arrived at the French club just two days just before Gabriel was signed so he’ll know all about the Brazilian.

A potent front-foot defender, he’s satisfied to get caught in and prevent attackers in their tracks.

Aerially he’s not as dominant as many others but does well adequate, and while he possibly does not quite have the finesse off Vertonghen, Gabriel is happy to swap participate in with lengthy range passes.

Getty – Contributor Gabriel in Champions League action for Lille from Chelsea

Duje Caleta-Automobile (Marseille)

When a player, for every smarterscout, profiles closely to the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Harry Maguire, Willy Boly and Aymeric Laporte’s last time in Spain, it is worth holding tabs.

By no implies a concluded write-up, the Croatian has some edges which have to have to be smoothed out but he’s a bodily defender who is also adept with the ball at his feet.

At 6ft 3in, as you might think about, he’s an fantastic aerial competitor and rarely overwhelmed by his opponents, or markers at attacking established-items.

A left-sided centre-again who switches perform and is self-confident with for a longer period passes, Caleta-Motor vehicle would seem to be excellent for Mourinho – but it may get him time to mattress in ought to he make a Premier League go.

At 23-many years-aged he could be a fantastic lengthy-term signing for Spurs.