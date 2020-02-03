5 charities you can support for Black History Month

America celebrates Black History Month every year to honor the historic achievements of the African American community. What better way to celebrate than to support organizations working to achieve racial equality? Here are some nonprofits that have a positive impact on the black community.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund was founded in 1987 to support public, historically black colleges as well as universities and students. The fund has grown far beyond simply awarding scholarships. It tackles the obstacles that students face before, during and after college. The fund offers a so-called “Teacher Quality and Retention Program”, which supports minority teachers in areas with high demand. Through coaching and professional development, the program helps teachers work on exercises, plan lessons, and prepare for National Board certification. Only 3% of US teachers have a national board certification. The Thurgood Marshal College Fund also helps students develop entrepreneurial skills, find internships, and find well-paid jobs.

The Black AIDS Institute

Of the 1.1 million Americans living with HIV, according to the CDC, more than 470,000 – 43% – are black. The Black AIDS Institute helps prevent the spread of HIV in the African American community. More recently, the group has focused on rural areas, addressing poverty, structural barriers, and other factors that hamper access to care.

Black girl CODE

Black Girls CODE teaches African American girls how to code, creating a generation of black women who are ready for the digital workforce. A report by the Center for Gender Equity in Science and Technology at Arizona State University found that only 12% of women employed in computer science are African-American or Latin American. In addition, at 177 Silicon Valley companies, less than 2% of all employees are African-American, Latin-American or Indian women. Black Girls CODE offers workshops, extra-curricular programs and scholarships for young black women who are interested in computer coding or MINT. The non-profit organizations also organize community-oriented “hackathons” only for girls between the ages of 12 and 17. The events enable students to create apps that address social issues in their communities.

100 black men from America

The 100 Black Men of America group improves education, quality of life and economic opportunities in African American communities. One of the group’s main focuses is financial literacy, an important issue in the black community. Her “$ ense Investment Education Program” helps students understand the basic principles of savings / investments and apply them in their daily life. The organization also offers programs for building family wealth and entrepreneurship.

Boys and girls Club of America

The Boys and Girls Club of America has been offering children a positive alternative to the streets since 1860. The organization has helped over 4 million young people over the years and eliminated inequalities in the most affected areas of the country. With art, sport, character development, education and career-oriented programming, the Boys and Girls Club of America is a safe place where children can thrive. American ballet soloist Misty Copeland put on her first pair of ballet shoes in the gym of a boys & girls club. The actor Denzel Washington was associated with the Mount Vernon Club as a child. He owes the constant influence of the club to his long-term personal success.