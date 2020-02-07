5 Chelsea players who have impressed the most this season

Chelsea fans can be satisfied with the performance of these stars…

After the arrival of Frank Lampard, the fortune of Chelsea knows a revival. Chelsea fans hope for a top 4 but keeping in mind the competition between the other best teams, the blues must maintain consistency.

Currently, Chelsea are in a good position for a place in the top four since they are in 4th place with 41 points. Chelsea’s last game ended in a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on February 1. The Blues can still close the gap because they are only 10 points apart with Manchester City 2nd.

Although Chelsea have had mixed results like last season after the arrival of Frank Lampard, the performances of the young players as well as the newcomers will be a silver lining for the club before the next season. Frank Lampard and the team’s management appeared confident in the choice of suit based on the strength of the opposition.

This season has given them a chance to recover for next season and it will come as no surprise if Lampard’s team is among the favorites to win the Premier League title in the 2020-21 season. Players respond well and try to work collectively, but keeping in mind that they have new players under cover, it will take a season or two to produce the desired results.

There are areas where the Blues must work, in particular the midfield where they must be more organized. As we said before, the performances of their young players were quite pleasant but it will take a little polishing. Some of their experienced players gel as well with the youngest. We take a look at 5 players who have impressed the blues the most so far this season.

1. Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is the most exciting talent in the Premier League right now. Keeping his form in mind, the youngster will make a big statement in the years to come.

The 23-year-old disrupted the defense of the opposition with his electric pace and speed. Abraham showed his fluidity on the flanks and his combination with Willian seemed threatening. The ambitious striker has a long career ahead of him, keeping in mind the talent he possesses.

Since joining the club, Frank Lampard has allowed Abraham to play his natural attack game. Lampard said Tammy Abraham is a great match player because there is no doubt about his ability to score goals.

Playing with a manager of Lampard’s caliber will help him become a better player in the future. The front line of Chelsea seems penetrating after the arrival of Abraham. Abraham has the ability to thwart any opposition with his quick play and his intelligence. The attacker is a match winner of his day.

Abraham has scored 13 goals in 24 Premier League games this season with 4 assists so far. The striker also scored 2 goals in 6 Champions League games.