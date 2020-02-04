5 chrome bags that you can buy during the winter sale

Chrome Industries offers a practical backpack or briefcase made of ballistic nylon.

Chrome Industries

Every outdoor community has its equipment secrets. Whether it’s climbers, overlanders, marathon runners or urban bikers, some brand enthusiasts stick to their waistcoats. Among the cyclists, Chrome Industries is the one you should redesign for your own needs.

Chrome Industries is currently running a winter sale where every conceivable bag you could ever need – from briefcases to backpacks to shoulder bags – is up to 50% cheaper. They are not only designed for use outdoors and in the city (ballistic nylon, convertible straps, padded laptop bags), but also for the transition between work and leisure. Feel free to bring one of our five favorite picks to the office.

Hecht backpack

An uncomplicated, simple-looking backpack, but once you start counting zippers, bags, and clips, you’ll find that the Pike is an all-round bag for your commuter or weekend adventures.

MXD crotch pocket pocket

A sturdy 1680d nylon ballistic work bag that can hold a laptop in an emergency and turn it into a backpack if you choose to take the bike or scooter home.

Vega transit letter

This 1680d briefcase made of ballistic nylon offers even more carrying options than the carrying bag (traditional carrying handle, backpack straps, cross shoulder straps and through-slots for your rolled-up suitcase) and is ideally equipped for last-minute excursions or field projects.

Mazer Ensign Rolltop Pack

Who doesn’t like a rolltop backpack? This Mazer model offers some outdoor performance with a water bottle pocket and reflective loops to hold gear, and better water resistance thanks to the missing zip at the top.

Kovac shoulder bag

Sure, the shoulder bag has returned to the limelight because of a hipster who has reclaimed the belt bag, but don’t let that stop you from finding the most useful carry option in the area. This combines a lot of storage space with straps to hold an additional layer or jacket when it warms up.

There are a lot of other bags for full sale here.

