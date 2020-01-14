5 dead, 10 injured in weekend shootouts in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) – Another violent weekend in Baltimore. Five people were killed and ten injured across the city throughout the weekend.

Twelve shootings were reported on Saturday alone. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the violence “deeply disturbing” and spoke to the public on Sunday afternoon.

“Just like we said last week, when we arrested seven people for murder and are now making them accountable, we are continuing to work on it,” said Harrison.

On Monday morning, Mayor Jack Young spoke about the rash of violence.

“It is thanks to the Baltimore Police Department that they have arrested several murders. This is to show the public that we are serious about bringing those responsible to justice for these murders,” said Mayor Young.

Three young women were shot early Saturday morning in the 700 block of North Patterson Park in East Baltimore. The police said they believed it had started a club fight. When the women left, they were stopped at a traffic light when another car shot towards them.

One of the women in the car later died in the hospital.

The other four deaths occurred along Broening Highway, North Hilton Street, Cliftmont Avenue and Bloomingdale Road.

“I also worked with our patrol department to redistribute our resources for the affected areas, including Swat, Canine, and our transportation unit,” said Harrison.

Then three other people were shot on Sunday.

Around 6:21 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block on West North Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 6:53 p.m., officials were called to a local hospital to examine a walk-in gunfight victim seeking treatment. Investigators have not ruled out that the walk-in victim of a shootout could be linked to the shootout on West North Avenue.

Southwest District Detectives were called on site to take control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Southwest District Shooting investigators at 410-396-2488.