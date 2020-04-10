5 Easy to Enjoy Land Projects Over Social Distance: NPR

Sarah Urist Green is on a mission to change the way we think about creativity. “Creativity is overrated,” she says reluctantly. What that means is that you don’t have to feel creative in order to make art. You don’t have to think of yourself as an artist who makes art. You do not need a degree or love materials to make art. All you need is to just do it.

And in her new book, You Are an Artist, she hopes to take the awesome elements and decision-making out of the art.

“Maybe you don’t know what kind of art feels good or fair,” Green says. “These exercises can help you figure it out.”

Green has been working with contemporary artists for years to highlight their processes and work through her PBS video series, The Art Assignment. Together, artists and curators have built a workbook of art projects derived from artists’ approach to art making. “When you read about the artist’s approach, it helps you understand more deeply.”

The projects, thankfully, can be done in isolation and split almost. Whether you have a background in art or not is not important to Green.

“Make the best of what you have and be creative with the materials that are found everywhere.”

Here are five of the projects from the book you can do today, whether you’re 9 or 90, without expensive material or experience:

