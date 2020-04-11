5 face masks to support for virus relief efforts

Nowadays, face masks are becoming more and more common as the Koronov virus pandemic continues and there is seemingly no end in sight. You may be confused about whether wearing one is necessary, which is understandable given that public health officials have repeatedly gone over this issue.

Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said healthy people should not wear masks in public to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. But last week, the state agency overseeing the federal response to the epidemic changed its mind. Now, officials say you need to wear face masks in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The CDC explains on its website, “The virus can spread among people who interact – for example, talking, coughing or sneezing – even if these people are not showing symptoms.” “In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing fabric covers in public settings where other social exclusion measures (such as grocery stores and pharmacies) are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community broadcasting.”

So where can you find a mask? For all sneaky people, consider making one for home using some housewares like an old t-shirt, scissors and string. It’s easier than you think, it requires little to no effort, and it’s a more viable approach. Additionally, if you are quarantined with your spouse or roommate, this can result in fun bonding activity.

But if you’re not DIY, don’t worry. Many brands are branching out into the mask-making business, and some are donating portions of their sales to charities working on the front against the Coronoy virus. Below you will find a mask of face masks to choose from. And remember: leave the house for essential purposes only, keep social protocols away and wash masks between uses.

For each mask sold, the brand will contribute one to the communities that need them.

Purchasing one mask will provide five masks for New York City health care workers.

With the purchase of a mask, Sanctuary will provide masks to organizations that need them.

Buck Mason donates one mask to every one sold, with the goal of donating one million non-medical masks to her community in California and across the country.

Masks can be obtained for children and adults, and the brand is committed to donating some of the proceeds to the Coronavirus Nutrition Fund to the American Diet, which provides food and shelter for those in need.