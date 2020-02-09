5 Fantastic Innovations in Connected Parenting

At CES 2020, parental responsibility was a widespread issue and safety was a major concern.

Parents are busy. They are stressed. Above all, they are concerned about the welfare of their children. As it turns out, they are of great concern. Of the six million children under the age of 15 who died in 2018, nearly half of these deaths were preventable. That same year, 53 children died because they were left unattended in a hot car. Last year, 900 newborn choking chokes in their cribs.

These are solvable problems. Through the miracle of modern technology, these tragedies that can be avoided can at some point be forgotten. Connected electronic systems address these issues and make parents’ lives a little easier.

Car Seat Connected: CoPilot Automatic Alarm System

This easy-to-use system is not web-based to relay security information. The car’s flexible CoPilot design acts as a proximity alarm. If your infant is in the back seat and you walk more than 10 meters away from the car, a fob key alarm sounds to remind you to bring your little one with you to pull the gallon of milk.

A seat belt clip is attached to the seat belts of the infant. It sends a signal to the fob, triggering an alarm if the clip and fob are more than ten feet away. It is a simple and effective solution, as many parents can be overly tired and need a gentle reminder.

Prenatal Hope Viv02

This product is still in the start-up phase and will be used by medical professionals rather than parents, but it has serious implications for new mothers. One in ten babies suffers from lack of oxygen at birth. Unfortunately, there are few precise methods for detecting oxygen levels in utero, and doctors often suggest a C section to prevent hypoxia (lack of oxygen) in the baby.

This device is intravaginal and does not require surgery. It can touch any part of the baby’s body while in the womb and detect its pH to accurately measure oxygen levels. It is no larger than an internal ultrasound stick and captures the data in a matter of seconds. Instead of a costly, painful and dangerous part C, Viv02 can save countless lives by eliminating the need for unnecessary surgery.

Genki Tek Genki Cam

Of course, this process is still in the development phase. Although not yet available for retail in the US, the Genki Cam has some revolutionary features that US manufacturers will probably get. Genki Cam shares many key features with some other baby surveillance cameras on the market.

For example, the Lollipop camera is capable of detecting movement and alerting the parent through an application. Speaks to parents if the child cries, if the air quality has changed and can play music for the baby. The difference with Genki Cam is that it can detect if the child’s face is covered or if the child has moved and informed the parent immediately.

However, unlike some cameras, the Genki Cam does not have night vision, which seems like a serious oversight as most of the surveillance will take place at night.

Seat attached: 4moms mamaRoo 4

The 4moms mamaRoo 4 is the next logical step for a baby rocker or baby swing. This tech-forward baby seat mimics the natural moves parents make when shaking their children. With five movements ranging from the car’s path to the swing of the trees, each motion reproduces a naturally soothing movement. It is Bluetooth enabled so parents can control movement and even sounds or music from their smartphone or tablet.

The soft fabric ensures the baby’s cold and it is easy to remove the cover for easy cleaning. Despite the high price, some hospitals have even adopted mamaRoo 4 to soothe newborns as it mimics the excitement they feel in utero.

Willow 2.0 Breast Pump

Willow is a major breakthrough in the world of breast pumps. It fits directly into the mother’s bra and is completely self-contained. Unlike traditional breast pumps, the soup does not have tubes, outer bottles or cords.

Milk flows directly into a bag or container from the pump. Willow’s unique technology maintains a suction, ensuring that the user can move and be productive without having to worry about disconnecting the pump.

Design has won many awards from CES, Women’s Health and on time and for good reason. Compared to the previous standard for breast pumps, Willow is really advanced in terms of usability, comfort, efficiency and overall design.

Although only a few of these developments will save lives, everyone changes lives for the better. Parents need solutions that make their lives easier and better protect their children’s lives. It is in technological developments such as those that we see the true value of stochastic engineering innovation and results.

Article 5 Fantastic Innovations in Connected Parents by Patricia Miller appeared first on Innovation & Tech Today.