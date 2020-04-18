5 Finger Death Punch Seems to be Back On ‘Hard To See’ Online video In Most current Episode Of ‘Quarantine Theater 2020’

5 FINGER Dying PUNCH has introduced the 2nd episode of its “Quarantine Theater 2020” collection. Taking inspiration from “Thriller Science Theater 3000”, it attributes frontman Ivan Moody, guitarist Zoltan Bathory and bassist Chris Kael presenting commentary on the band’s earlier new music video clips.

The latest episode in the collection focuses on the video clip for the music “Really hard To See”, which initially appeared on 5 FINGER Demise PUNCH‘s second album, 2009’s “War Is The Respond to”.

New “Quarantine Theater 2020” episodes will comply with each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

In accordance to the band, “Quarantine Theater 2020” will consist of “convey to-all, powering the scenes, never just before instructed stories of the earning and which means of 5FDP‘s songs video clips.”

Five FINGER Demise PUNCH‘s newest album, “F8”, was produced on February 28. The comply with-up to 2018’s “And Justice For None” caps a turbulent interval for Five FINGER Death PUNCH in which Moody finally received sober right after a around-deadly wrestle with addiction, even though co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band because of to bodily issues.

Considerably of “F8”‘s lyrical content discounts with Moody‘s fight with habit, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two decades of sobriety last thirty day period.

Five FINGER Loss of life PUNCH‘s spring tour with PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL and ICE Nine KILLS has been postponed and rescheduled for the tumble. The trek was at first owing to operate from April 8 to Could 20, but will now kick off on September 28 in Sunrise, Florida.



https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=1ril0zufO8k

To remark on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

tale or evaluate, you must be logged in to an lively private account on Fb. At the time you’re logged in, you will be capable to comment. Person opinions or postings do not mirror the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user remark. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening opinions, or nearly anything that may possibly violate any applicable legislation, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” one-way links that appear upcoming to the remarks themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the prime-appropriate corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until finally you roll about it) and find the proper motion. You can also send out an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent information.

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

reserves the correct to “cover” opinions that may possibly be deemed offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” buyers that violate the site’s Terms Of Provider. Concealed feedback will continue to show up to the consumer and to the user’s Fb buddies. If a new remark is released from a “banned” person or is made up of a blacklisted word, this comment will quickly have minimal visibility (the “banned” user’s opinions will only be obvious to the user and the user’s Fb close friends).