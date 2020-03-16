5 Finger Dying Punch Drummer Charlie Engen: How I Ended Up Joining The Band

In the course of an look on the hottest episode of Doc Coyle‘s (GOD FORBID, Negative WOLVES) “The Ex Man” podcast, 5 FINGER Loss of life PUNCH drummer Charlie “The Engine” Engen spoke about how he landed the gig as the alternative for Five FINGER‘s unique drummer, Jeremy Spencer.

Spencer, who co-established the band with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, underwent again operation in the slide of 2018 that demanded a substantial restoration period. In saying his exit from the team, he explained: “The arduous bodily have on and tear has worn down my body to the stage the place I come to feel I can no lengthier provide a effectiveness you fantastic lovers ought to have and one that provides me pleasure and joy.”

In accordance to Engen, it was Spencer who 1st achieved out to him about maybe stepping in for him whilst he recovered from his operation.

“Me and Jeremy had regarded every other for in all probability a 12 months and a half or anything, just by means of social media,” Charlie reported. “He appreciated my playing a good deal. We would communicate randomly about drum stuff or life things a tiny little bit, about audio market stuff. And he was indicating stuff even early on, like, ‘I wanna get you a great gig, person. You’ve got gotta be on the large stage.’ And I have a emotion at this stage, everybody by now realized it was in the performs, but I did not know. So I was just thinking, ‘Yeah, that’d be wonderful. If anything arrives up, surely let me know.’ In any case, then Jason [Hook, FIVE FINGER guitarist] bought in touch with me, and this was May well of 2018. And we just talked about audio and whatnot. He sort of gave me a tiny perception of, like, ‘Hey, you hardly ever know what’ll come about down the highway listed here.’ ‘Cause Jeremy‘s again experienced been bugging him for a though at that level currently. And the summer time variety of went through… [A short time later] I noticed my cellular phone blowing up subsequent to me, and it was from Zoltan. And by this time I experienced talked to Zoltan far too. It was Jason, Zoltan and Jeremy all, like, ‘Hey, call me.’ And I was gonna go hang with people boys the upcoming 7 days in Chicago, ’cause I am only six hrs from there. So I was just gonna go to the demonstrate. And they were, like, ‘How about you study some tunes and appear down and jam on phase with us, and let us see.’ This was Jeremy conversing. ‘Because I have to have to back out of the drop tour, and I want you to be the dude.’ So I’m, like, ‘Oh, shit.’ You know, like, ‘Okay.’ … So I went down there, performed, like, a few tunes with them. And it was I feel like what you would call an assumed audition, where it was an audition, but it was mostly to make sure I wasn’t a weirdo, ’cause I spent, like, a few or four times with them. And then to make certain I could enjoy, certainly. So it was seriously seamless. And then I went residence, started working on the tunes and then we did that drop tour then, two months later on or no matter what it was.”

Asked if it was a little bit of a “tradition shock” becoming a member of an arena-degree band after taking part in clubs most of his lifestyle, Engen reported: “On the lookout back again, I would say yeah. It did not really truly feel like it at the time, due to the fact I’m sort of like a nose-to-the-grindstone type of man or woman anyway — ‘if a thing arises, I just know I want to do it’-type mentality. So I assume I did actually nicely with it at the time. But there was a culture shock a very little as significantly as just jumping in with the men and not trying to move on anybody’s toes. I am walking on to — practically — a freight coach moving at a thousand miles an hour that, if you happen to be not aspect of it, you really don’t truly even understand what goes on in bands that significant, in a bizarre way… And I came from the prog club globe, and it’s such a unique mentality to go to that big ‘rock star’ fireplace, large phase, super electricity — but I’ve normally craved that.”

Bathory formerly explained Charlie as “an unbelievable drummer,” incorporating that: “The amusing factor was that Jeremy type of located him, but I adopted him, so when he reported who it is, I am, like, ‘Oh, yeah! That child is fucking remarkable.’ So I now realized about him. So that was really great. So I guess you can say that Jeremy handed down the torch.”

The 35-12 months-outdated Engen, who was previously identified only as “a drum prodigy” called “The Engine”, performed his to start with demonstrate with 5 FINGER Dying PUNCH on November 6, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-dependent Engen had been educating drums for more than 15 decades and available private and Skype classes at his residence studio, along with participating in in the bands SCALE THE SUMMIT and IDEOLOGY.

Engen can make his recording debut with 5 FINGER Loss of life PUNCH on the band’s hottest album, “F8”, which came out past month.

