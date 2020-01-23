5 hyped classic cars (and 15 that deserve the hype)

Vintage cars are more than just machines, they are defined by their history, history and above all by the collective opinion of their drivers and fans during their lifetime. In fact, most of the perceived value of a classic car is based on public judgment about its “cool factor” rather than on the technical, technical or design innovations of the cars themselves.

Although most classic cars are the better cars of their time and have stood the test of time, some cars have entered the club for other reasons that make a great classic car in the first place, such as being in a low state production run, extreme popularity or to come to the market in the right place at the right time.

Some classic cars simply do not deserve the attention or awareness they have received. The following is a list of 15 “true” classics and 5 cars that we don’t think deserve so much love.

20 1965 Pontiac GTO (Overhyped)

In response to GM’s response to the Ford Mustang and its incredible success, the ’65 GTO did a pretty decent job. It was able to reach 62 mph in just 5.8 seconds and had a top speed of 100 mph, which is acceptable for a car from that time, but lacks any real feature that gives it its American title Muscle icon deserves.

19 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Overhyped)

It had a reputation for being the most powerful Chevy ever offered to the public, with an all-aluminum engine that it shares with Corvette and that produces around 430 horsepower. But it took years for Chevrolet to sell the vehicles it produced in 1969, which means it wasn’t a star at the time and is popular today because of its rarity.

18 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona (oversubscribed)

The Dodge Charger was a commercial success, but couldn’t help Chrysler beat Ford at NASCAR, so the Daytona was born. The 500 cars built are now real collectibles, but fairly, this car is just a bad body charger and has become an icon due to its strange appearance.

17 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Overhyped)

As a performance-oriented version of the legendary Mustang, the Mach 1 had many expectations. And although the car was well received at the time and held up well on the track, it’s very heavy and thirsty, and its old design takes a lot of work

16 1974 Ford Torino (Overhyped)

The 1974 Torino was built to be robust and durable, which is why you will find numerous models in good condition today. Unfortunately, it also consumes fuel like a tank, is difficult to handle, has poor safety and the super soft suspension of the 70s sometimes makes you feel a little unsafe.

15 1953 Porsche 550 (deserves the hype)

The 550 was (and is) a true marvel of technology, which has set standards for racing cars in the coming years and is available for every car collector. A combination of really beautiful design, clever technology, a golden history in motorsport and real performance make it a timeless classic that deserves every celebrity.

14 1955 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia (deserves the hype)

The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, which is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful production cars of its time, is a combination of the practical usability of the Beetle with the superior design and the hand-made body by Karmann. The result is a real classic that still draws attention and can be used for daily commuting.

13 1957 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing (deserves the hype)

Few cars can be the fastest production car and the dominant racing driver at the same time, but the legendary 300SL made it look easy. Mercedes has incorporated many technical innovations into its ultimate racer, including mechanical fuel injection and tubular frame design, making the 300SL a real high-tech classic.

12 1961 Jaguar E-Type (deserves the hype)

When Enzo Ferrari describes a car as “the most beautiful car ever built”, you are dealing with a true icon. With a top speed of over 200 km / h, it was one of the fastest cars of its time, with many high-tech functions, including 4 disc brakes, and surprisingly comfortable for a sports car.

11 1961 Volvo P1800 (deserves the hype)

What do you get when you combine Volvo Amazon’s reliable platform with a stylish body designed by the world-famous design house Ghia? The result is the P1800, an impressive, durable, sporty car that you can use for your daily commuting that looks gorgeous almost 60 years after its debut.

10 1962 AC Cobra (deserves the hype)

The AC Ace against steroids, also known as Shelby Cobra, is without a doubt one of the best-known motorsport icons. The perfect combination of British body and American centerpiece was a limited-edition sports car that influenced many designs in the following years and established Shelby’s name as a high-performance car manufacturer.

9 1964 Ford Thunderbird (deserves the hype)

Despite its 300 hp V8 engine, the ’64 T-bird is not a sporty vehicle, and its soft suspension makes it shaky in corners. However, the fourth generation of Thunderbird impresses with a very elegant body and a luxurious interior design that still attracts attention and is great fun to drive.

8 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (deserves the hype)

As the car of choice for special agent 007, the ’64 Aston Martin DB5 was one of the most famous cars of its time. In addition to its fame and nostalgic value, this luxurious Grand Tourer is a real sports car with a top speed of 240 km / h and a 282 hp engine.

7 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray (deserves the hype)

Numerous improvements have been made to the second generation of the GM sports car, including the body, interior and chassis. The result was a more agile, responsive car that could accelerate better with the 250-horsepower engine of previous engines. It was also one of the first “civilized” sports cars with functions such as servo brakes, power steering and air conditioning.

6 1966 Lamborghini Miura (deserves the hype)

It was the first Lambo with a rear mid-engine two-seater configuration that established Lamborghini’s brand as a true Italian supercar manufacturer. It was also the fastest off-the-road production car of its day, which is an astonishing feat for a vehicle developed by the company’s engineers at lunchtime.

5 1968 Citroen DS (deserves the hype)

With its elegant aerodynamic design and innovative suspension system, the DS Citoren has become a global brand in the automotive industry. It was not exceptionally fast, but had great driving comfort, lots of space and good handling, as well as brakes, since it was the first production car with disc brakes.

4 1968 Shelby Cobra GT350 (deserves the hype)

When a car legend like Carroll Shelby decides to tune an already powerful car like Mustang, the result is a real high-performance monster. Although the 68 GT350 is less lane-oriented than its predecessor models, it is still a fast car with 306 hp and offers better driving quality than its predecessors.

3 1969 Toyota 2000GT (deserves the hype)

Although only sold within Japan from Toyota’s retail channel, the 2000GT has forever changed the world’s view of Japanese cars. It was a stylish, powerful, exciting car with excellent fuel economy and a relatively luxurious interior. No wonder this vehicle became the first truly collectible Japanese car. The other examples are very valuable today.

2 1978 BMW M1 (deserves the hype)

The failed joint venture between Lamborghini and the Bavarian car maker resulted in an overwhelmingly cool car that looks and drives like no other BMW. The company’s first mid-engine car had very limited production with only 453 units produced, but left an impact that persists for decades.

1 1988 Ferrari F40 (deserves the hype)

The F40 is the last Ferrari to be personally approved by the legendary Enzo Ferrari. It is one of the most legendary super sports cars ever built. The only car on this list that reaches a top speed of over 200 miles an hour. No air conditioning and no radio and no real safety for the driver, but it looks great and goes crazy quickly.

