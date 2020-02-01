5 important games for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will try to get three points against Atletico Madrid to maintain their slim lead at the top of the La Liga this weekend.

Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to their third Madrid derby of the season. So far there has been a draw and a win for the Whites, but there have been some great duels in those two matches which have exceeded 200 minutes of football. What is certain is that there will be no shortage in the one on Saturday either.

Unfortunately, the Whites will be without Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale on the front line while even Rodrygo is missing due to a technical decision. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, must face the absences of Joao Felix and Diego Costa, who are definitely a pair who would have caused a sensation in the defense of Madrid if it were not for their unavailability.

Nevertheless, here are five crucial clashes in this important derby.

Federico Valverde against Thomas Partey

In what promises to be a physical and rough affair, Federico Valverde and Thomas Partey will have to play crucial roles for their respective teams. While the Uruguayan is a good box-to-box midfielder, Thomas is something similar but not exactly the same as his Real Madrid counterpart. However, the two will face multiple times.

Federico Valverde will have to watch out for Thomas’ constant tactical fouling as he carries the ball forward and hopes to win free kicks in forward positions. He will even have to do his defensive bit well in order to respond to the threats of the Ghanaian international although they are not so much with the Atletico player in the ball position.