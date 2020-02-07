5 important landing page mistakes you need to avoid

First-class landing pages are an integral part of lead generation and have an impressive conversion rate of 5 to 15% on average.

Landing pages, commonly referred to as lead capture pages, allow experienced marketers to target audiences with specific information and touchpoints for consumers. The most successful landing pages convince the visitor to take an action, to conquer the long-fought battle of lead conversion and thus to generate profit.

Sounds easy, doesn’t it?

Not correct. Although companies with 30 or more landing pages get seven times more leads than companies with less than 10, a surprisingly large number of marketers still struggle to master the landing page process from start to finish.

Why is this?

We all know that users are impatient when searching online. With short attention spans and a strong desire for immediate results, visitors must be captivated by a landing page within seconds of clicking on it.

This pressure naturally leads marketers to rethink and complicate the design, copy, and overall structure of a landing page.

It’s time to think less.

Your design is messy

Keep it simple.

The main goal of your landing page should be that users can navigate and convert as easily as possible.

The design should be clear and uncluttered, with a fast loading time, optimized graphics and bold headings. The color of these headings should stand out from the background color of your landing page so that the action points become clear.

Color is important. Choose a striking and complementary color scheme that reflects high quality and smoothness.

Avoid distracting the user experience with multiple visual elements. Instead, make sure there is enough white space on your landing page to draw attention to your product or promotion.

Make sure that the graphics used are suitable for multiple monitors by checking your page with different resolutions. You want your landing page to convert as many users as possible.

Your copy has been revised

This is not an English exam.

Your landing page copy doesn’t need to delve deep into your company’s history and / or mission.

The copy should be clear, precise and straight to the point. Copywriters should avoid using an overly expressive language that could confuse the reader (they are not interested in your writing skills, they are interested in your solution).

Customers pay attention to the headings, subheadings, the lead capture form and the CTA buttons on your landing page. The copy used for each of these features should be careful, yet simple. That is who you are. You offer that.

Customers also want to learn more about the benefits of the solution you provide, rather than the solution itself. Make sure your copy focuses on how customers benefit from your product.

Give your copy style, of course, and make sure it gets the audience’s attention, but keep it simple and direct.

Don’t think enough about the person of the buyer

Using your buyer personality as a guide to design and copy your landing page is critical to your creation process.

71% of companies that exceed lead and sales goals have documented buyer personas in their campaigns.

Why create a buyer personality? Because it forms the basis of your digital marketing strategy. Personas determine who your customer is, where they are and what benefits they hope for by investing in your solution.

Your landing page copy should be concise, but should also accurately reflect the needs and objections of your persona. For example – the needs of individuals in a large organization are very different from those in a startup or small agency. Copywriters should understand this key factor and implement it in their work.

The same rules apply to design. Different design forms appeal to different people depending on their age, status and needs.

Think more about your buyer personality to get more leads and profit.

Your copy of the PPC ad and the copy of the landing page do not match

A key component of any PPC advertising campaign is creating a landing page that is consistent with your campaign.

By using the same keywords and sharing the same message in your PPC ad and landing page, you are more likely to reassure customers that they are on the right track to buy a solution that meets their needs.

You can match copies of your PPC campaign and landing page by selecting certain commonly used phrases (the most popular types of your keywords) and implementing them in headings and subheadings. Of course, you can also repeat the same language across platforms for maximum impact.

The most powerful landing pages lead users directly to the content they want. When a user clicks a toothpaste PPC ad, they are not allowed to send it to a disconnected landing page on Socks.

You haven’t done enough tests

Creating and testing landing pages is one of the top five challenges for B2B marketers.

Although it is not an easy task, a successful landing page cannot exist without being tested several times and in different ways.

In a strategic test campaign, smart marketers set goal conversion goals, identify the appropriate elements of a landing page to test, and determine which test tools to use.

Whether you choose A / B testing or multivariate testing depends on your general approach to your campaign and the traffic level of your website. However, there are key elements within a landing page that need to be tested regardless of the strategy. These include:

USPs

Text font and style

page layout

heading

CTA button

There are tons of tools you can use to test your landing page if you don’t want to involve developers and programmers in the process.

If it is not tested, it is not worth it. Set up your test strategy today. If you take something away from this item, it’s so easy to sell.

Nemash Patel, Marketing Manager, Push Group