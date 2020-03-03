5-introduced-with-no-rates-following-calumet-heights-law-enforcement-chase-finishes-in-bishop-ford-crash

Five persons have been produced from police custody soon after a chase that began Sunday in Calumet Heights finished with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.

Authorities began pursuing a automobile they assumed was related to a homicide investigation at eight: 37 p.m. around 95th Road and Stony Island Avenue, in accordance to Chicago police.

Illinois Point out Police began assisting with the pursuit when it reached 111th Road on southbound I-94, according to a statement from Sgt. Woodrow Montgomery, a condition law enforcement spokesman.

The driver ultimately dropped regulate and crashed the motor vehicle into a light pole on the exit ramp to westbound Dolton Highway, authorities mentioned.

Five people today ended up taken into custody, but have due to the fact been introduced without the need of rates, police mentioned.

Space South detectives are investigating.

