5 K-Dramas to watch to start your year off right

It’s a new year, which means there’s a whole new year before K-drama to watch! Even though the year has just started, there are already some solid K dramas airing right now (or just ended) that are definitely worth it. And if the year already looks as good, we are for a good 2020 year. If you want to start your year off right, here are five k-dramas that you should definitely discover!

“Chocolate”

Starring Yoon Kye Sang as Lee Kang and Ha Ji Won as Moon Cha Young, “Chocolate” is about a man and a woman who meet children and face very unfortunate circumstances that separate them. They go through tragic events that bring them together again in adulthood. Lee Kang becomes a successful brain surgeon and Moon Cha Young is a chef. Cha Young recognizes Lee Kang when he first meets him, but he does not recognize her, which creates a very confusing and delicate situation for Cha Young.

This series is a K drama that will touch your heart and heal your soul. It’s the perfect K drama to watch to start your year off right. It’s about first love, lost love, death and family. It is also about forgiveness and being able to give up things over which we have no control. Yoon Kye Sang and Ha Ji Won are both powerful actors, so seeing them together on the small screen is a real treat!

“Crash Landing On You”

This is a given. “Crash Landing On You” killed him in the rankings and it is really not surprising that you have Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as main actors. Park Ji Yoon, who has also written other blockbuster dramas such as “My Love From the Star” and “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” continued his streak of entertaining and enjoyable drama.

Hyun Bin plays the role of North Korean soldier, Ri Jung Hyuk, which people don’t seem to have enough these days, and Son Ye Jin embodies the beautiful and charismatic Yoon Se Ri. In a bizarre paragliding accident, Yoon Se Ri falls on North Korean territory where she meets Ri Jung Hyuk. He takes it upon himself to watch over her while he finds a way to bring her back to South Korea.

The story looks like a romantic fairy tale and it totally is! There is nothing like seeing a man and a woman fall in love but are forced to overcome obstacles that separate them. This theme of amateurs crossed with a comforting soundtrack are all the ingredients of a successful K-drama. You will not be disappointed!

“9.9 billion woman”

If you are looking for a series with a bit of mystery and excitement, “Woman of 9.9 Billion” was one of the best K dramas in South Korea. It’s because of the incredible cast and their play, but it’s also thanks to the unique script which is hard to shake. “9.9 billion woman” speaks of a woman named Jung Seo Yeon (Jo Yeo Jeong) who experiences many things in her life. She finds it hard to bear the brunt of all the bad things that happen to her. But just when she wants to kill herself, she comes across 9.9 billion won (about $ 8.2 million).

From the start of this series, you are guaranteed to be hooked. The tone of drama K is dark and mysterious, but it also has elements of hope and you will find yourself strangely rooted for people you should not be rooting for. It is a K-drama which is definitely different from all the others, which is probably why it is a huge success in Korea.

“Dr. Romantic 2”

If you enjoyed “Dr. Romantic” season one, then this drama is a no-brainer to watch. It revolves around the fast-paced, emotional setting of a hospital where Dr. Kim / Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu), a guru surgeon , is the head. He is looking for doctors and surgeons for his special hospital, this is how he meets Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop). They are joined by the character of Lee Sung Kyung, Cha Eun Jae, who was expelled from the hospital and placed with Dr. Kim.

Amid all the madness that goes on in the hospital, Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae develop feelings for each other. The series has just started, but it is already proving to be as good as the first. The love story and the chemistry between the actors is remarkable and although the actors are very talented, the writer Kang Eun Kyung is also so good at what she does. It’s an emotional series that really keeps you on the edge of your seat!

“Beautiful Love Wonderful Life”

It’s been a few months since this drama was broadcast, but since it consists of 100 episodes, it continues to continue in the new year. “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” only gets better as it progresses, and it has a lot to do with the incredible cast and incredible love story between Goo Joon Hwi (Kim Jae Young) and Kim Cheong Ah (Seol In Ah).

This series basically deals with everything you can think of in terms of K-drama tropes, but the best thing about it is that you end up investing in the characters and their stories. Worth it, even if it’s just for the epic romance of Kim Jae Young and Seol In Ah! It will give you all the sensations.

* Trigger a warning for “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” because it deals strongly with the subject of suicide *

