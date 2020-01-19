5 key competencies for web and app developers for 2020

Web and application development can change quickly. Much of it is determined by user behavior and user requirements – and if you can’t keep up, it’s impossible to keep your products and projects relevant.

Of course, the only way to do this is to make sure that your skills are up to date and you are always looking forward to what may be coming. You cannot predict the future, but you can prepare for it.

Here are 5 key areas of expertise that we believe web and app developers should focus on in 2020.

Artificial intelligence

It is currently impossible to overestimate the importance of AI for application development. Yes, it’s massively hyped, but that’s mainly because it’s so pervasive. In fact, to some extent, many users will not even notice that they are interacting with AI or machine learning systems. You could even say that this is when it’s best used.

The possibilities for how AI can be used by web and app developers are extensive and are constantly being expanded. Personal recommendations are the most obvious, but chatbots and augmented reality expand AI’s capabilities in development.

Artificial intelligence may sound daunting if you’re primarily a web developer. However, this shouldn’t be the case – you don’t need computer science or math to use them effectively. There are now numerous platforms and tools available to use machine learning from the start. These include Azures Cognitive Services, Amazon’s Rekognition and ML Kit, which were developed by Google for mobile developers.

Learn how to use Azure Cognitive Services in Azure Cognitive Services for developers (video) to build intelligent, AI-based applications.

New programming languages

Earlier this year, I wrote about how multilingual programming (able to use more than one language) enables developers to choose the right language to solve difficult technical problems.

This is especially true for web and app developers, who are responsible for creating increasingly complex applications and websites in the most elegant and clean way possible. The advent of languages ​​like TypeScript and Kotlin shows how important it is to keep your programming skills up to date. You could even say that they point out that despite the common core languages ​​like JavaScript and Java, there are some tasks they just can’t do.

So that doesn’t mean you should just drop your favorite programming languages ​​in 2020. However, learning a new language is a great way to expand your skills.

Discover new programming languages ​​with eBook and video packages here.

Accessibility

Internet accessibility is a topic that has been overlooked for too long. That has to change in 2020.

It is not difficult to see how it is ignored. When the pressure to deploy software is high, thinking about the consequences of specific design decisions for different types of users will almost certainly get to the bottom of developers’ priorities. If anything, it means that we need a two-pronged approach. On the one hand, developers must commit to learning Internet accessibility themselves, but they must also be evangelists when it comes to conveying their importance to non-technical team members.

The benefits of this will be significant: it could be a big step towards a more inclusive digital world, but from a personal perspective, it will also help developers to become more conscious and well-rounded in their design decisions. And if no one really takes the lead right now, this is the perfect opportunity for developers to demonstrate their leadership skills.

JAMStack and (kind of) static websites

Conventional CMS like WordPress can be problematic for developers if they want to develop something that is more individual than what you get from the start. This is one of the reasons why JAMStack (a term coined by Netlify) is so popular. The combination of JavaScript, APIs and markup enables web developers to create secure and high-performance websites very quickly.

To a certain extent, JAMstack is the next generation of static websites. However, JAMStack sites are not exactly static because they access data from the server side via APIs. The developers then use the help of pre-built markups – usually in the form of static site generators (like Gatsby.js) or build tools – to act as pre-built front-ends.

The advantages of JAMstack as an approach are well documented. Perhaps the most important thing is that it offers a really great developer experience. It allows you to work with the tools you want to use, integrate with services you may already be using, and minimize the level of complexity that some development approaches can entail.

Start with Gatsby.js and learn how to use it in JAMstack with the Gatsby Masterclass video.

state administration

We talked about state management recently – in fact, a lot of people talked about it. We won’t go into it in detail, but the problem has grown as the increasing complexity of apps makes it more difficult to find a single source of truth about what is actually happening in our applications.

If you haven’t already, it’s important to understand some of the application state management design patterns and approaches that have been developed in recent years. The two most popular – Flux and Redux – are very closely related to React, but for Vue developers it is worth learning Vuex.

Thinking about government management can sometimes be mind-boggling. However, if you deal with it, you can feel better in control of your projects.

With the Redux Quick Guide you can get Redux up and running quickly.