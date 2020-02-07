5 killed in plane crash in Alaska

February 7 (UPI) – Five people were killed when a passenger plane crashed in western Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that an overdue Yute Commuter Service aircraft was reported on Thursday flying from Bethel to Kipnuk near the western edge of the mainland of Alaska.

The agency found that the plane crashed at 1:50 p.m. The authorities said about 20 km southwest of Tuntutuliak, near Bethel.

A Blackhawk helicopter was sent from Bethel to the location where the authorities confirmed the four passengers and the pilot had died.

Alaska State Troopers said it is trying to contact the victims’ families.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Yute announced that he had stopped working for Friday. Earlier Thursday, Yute said it had suspended morning flights “because of the low ceiling in Bethel.”

The National Transpiration Safety Board has been informed of the crash, authorities said.