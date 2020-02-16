[5 lifeless remembered on the 1st anniversary of the mass shooting in Aurora – Up News Facts Chicago]

AURORA, Sick. (Up Information Facts) – Five men and women who died in a mass taking pictures in Aurora will be remembered on Saturday 1 calendar year soon after the assault.

The flags will fly at fifty percent-mast in the western suburb in memory of Russel Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner, who died in the taking pictures at the Henry Pratt Business.

The shooter was his co-worker who experienced lost his job.

Five Aurora cops have been also wounded.

"Through this previous yr we have pretty much healed ourselves of the bodily injuries in which our officers experienced, but there are many emotional wounds and burdens that our to start with lifeguards carry with them," stated Kristen Ziman, Aurora Police Main.

Law enforcement on the scene participated in a gunfight with the gunman. Then he was shot and killed.