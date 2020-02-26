5-nashville-faculties-candidates-to-interview-for-superintendent-position

Close

The Metro Nashville General public Educational facilities voted to approve a record of 5 potential superintendents.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee College Boards Association introduced a list of candidates that will job interview to turn out to be the city’s up coming faculty leader. The checklist was approved unanimously by the 7 customers in attendance during the conference.

The listing involves interim Director of Universities Adrienne Struggle, who has led the district for the previous 12 months. The other names are:

Brian Kingsley — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Educational facilities main tutorial officer (North Carolina)

Brenda Elliott — District of Columbia General public Educational facilities main of university improvement and supports and chief of fairness (Washington, DC)

Shelley Redinger — Spokane Community Faculties superintendent (Washington)

Roderick Richmond — Shelby County Colleges executive director of scholar assist providers

The choice of the five by TSBA, who is leading the board’s look for for a new director to succeed previous Director of Faculties Shawn Joseph, was narrowed down from a checklist of 19 applicants.

The faculty board will interview each of the candidates starting up coming week. At the conclusion of the job interview method, every board member will listing, but not rank, their major two possibilities on a written and signed ballot.

The candidate who receives the most votes may possibly be invited to return for a next job interview.

This human being will not be identified as the board’s first option, but will become the board’s applicant of focus, in accordance to the board’s framework for choosing a new director. The board will comply with the similar method with any remaining applicant, if needed.

The board wishes to provide the position to a applicant on March 24.

Get to Jason Gonzales at [email protected] and on Twitter @ByJasonGonzales.

