The Union Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed five more cases of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kerala, taking the total number of infected patients in India to 39, even as states across the country stepped up efforts to stem the spread of the virus, showing little signs of declining

globally.

Two other people – one in New Delhi and one in Agra – tested positive for Covid-19 in preliminary tests, adding to five more who had been diagnosed the day before. Confirmation of suspected cases is pending from the Union Government’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), which is the latest certification authority for all positive tests in the country.

The new coronavirus, officially called SARS-Cov-2, has killed over 3,600 people and affected more than 108,000 in 95 countries since its outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The Indian government is checking all international travelers entering the country as of Thursday. The Center on Sunday added the US, France and Spain to the list of 15 high-risk countries from which travelers arriving to India will not only be screened for symptoms but be isolated from others through separate airbags and will be placed under a stricter community surveillance program if disease is suspected.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases in the country: 25 are located in the Capital Region followed by Kerala (8), Jaipur (2), Ladakh (2), Telangana (1) and Tamil Nadu (1). This data includes 16 Italian tourists, who are in isolation centers in NCR, and three students from Kerala who have recovered from the disease.

The number of infections in the country has risen sharply since last week, after an almost eightfold jump since Monday (March 2nd), which has increased the spread of the virus in the community, although all patients tested positive so far have either a history of travel to countries affected by viruses, such as China, Italy and Iran, or have been in contact with someone who has become infected while traveling to those countries.

Authorities across the country have launched contact monitoring operations to prevent the virus from spreading. By Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced that nearly 30,000 people were closely monitored for symptoms of the disease. The government has not updated this figure since then, though many are expected to be online by now.

In Kerala, three infected families from Pathnamthitta district – a married couple in their fifties and their 24-year-old son – returned from the Italian city of Venice to Kochi via Doha last week, State Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday. The other two are cousinswho have contracted the virus from them.

The minister said the couple and their son had avoided a health check at Kochi Airport and had to be forced into isolation wards at Pathnamthitta General Hospital after initially refusing to cooperate with authorities. The incident also prompted the state health department to warn people that not reporting to authorities about travel history and symptoms was considered a crime, while state police separately said it was “illegal and punishable” to hide such information.

The minister said that all passengers traveling on February 29 with an infected family on flight QR 12614 at Qatar Airlines Venice-Doha and Qatar Airlines flight QR514 from Doha to Kochi (arriving March 1, 8.20am) should get in touch with health authorities.

Two elderly family members of five infected patients showed symptoms of the disease and were moved to Kottayam University School of Medicine as a precaution, Shailaja said. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more at risk of developing a serious illness than the virus. Kerala has also been raised very much after the disease re-emerged in the state on Sunday, just two weeks after three students, who had returned from India to Wuhan, were discharged after fully recovering.

In Delhi, a woman in contact with an infected patient, a Paytm employee and a 38-year-old woman in Agra Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for Covid-19 on preliminary tests, according to state health officials. In addition, five more are believed to have contracted the virus in preliminary tests – two in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab and the other in Agra.

Meanwhile, central and state governments have introduced precautionary measures and canceled official events ahead of Holi to curb the spread of the virus as more suspicious cases were reported on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to remain calm and said public transport, including buses and metro trains, would be regularly disinfected. Speaking to a press conference, he also urged people to tell the government if someone in their neighborhood has returned from foreign countries in the last two weeks.

After Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh became the second state to temporarily suspend the issuance of Protected Space Permits (PAPs) to foreigners, according to a government order on Sunday.

And Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said efforts were being made to return Indian pilgrims to Iran’s Qom. “It is a top priority and the Indian Embassy in Iran is fully engaged in it,” he tweeted on Sunday. His statement comes a day after he brought specimen swabs from Iran with 110 Indians currently being checked for the disease. New Delhi has said it will evacuate Indians who test negativity on Covid-19.

Although the coronavirus epidemic seems to be peaking in China, infections in countries around the world are rising, with Italy (366 deaths), Iran (194) and South Korea (50) becoming new farms.

