By the time the International Olympic Committee rejected the Summer 2020 Olympics, no one was very surprised. The novel virus virus has already eliminated Wimbledon, stopped almost every turn from Harry Styles to Mariah Carey’s film, and premiered movie premieres worldwide. While rumors swirled that the Olympics would advance without fans, on March 24 the IOC voiced its historic call to move the games to 2021.

According to a survey by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Commission, 93% of athletes were in favor of rejection. But that does not mean it will be an easy way for 2021. Olympic and Paralympic hopes spend their lives preparing for their moment on the international stage, from non-stop workouts and grueling diets to less talked-about aspects such as securing sufficient funding or sponsorships and personal lives. Now, they will have to change their home training and convince sponsors to stay with them, all while dealing with the emotional toll of rejection within an epidemic.

As shelters on the nation are on the scene, the hustle has talked to Olympians and the Perlimbs about their new realities: the potential to lose patronage, cancel moves, and transform a makeshift gym apartment as they begin their 2021 games.

Brock Rabuto, rock climber, 19

The teen rock climber from Boulder, Colorado is the first American climber to qualify for the Olympic Games.

In her “Home Tour”: I started making videos [called “tour de my house”], climbing parts of my house so people would see that there were other ways you could be active at home. I first climbed the stairs and then around my fireplace. The second was I walk around in my kitchen. My father built my entire house and it’s a type of inspiration, so I know he’s stable. Otherwise I practice on the climbing wall in my basement.

About keeping her sponsors happy: My sponsors are very supportive during this time. I find ways to support them while they are at home, such as climbing my house in their shoes and posting them online, so that I can maintain a solid relationship.

In Skype Training: A big part of my training this year was [a way] to switch to competitions, and of course our entire competition season was canceled. Now my daily workouts with my personal trainer are on Skype, and not in person. Nice to be able to talk to her still, but harder when it’s not in person. Much harder.

Jessica Long, Paralympic Swimmer, 28

The Baltimore-based swimmer has cut her lower legs when she was 18 months old due to the fibrous hernia, a congenital condition where the entire fibula bone is missing or smooth. She participated in four summer Paralympics, won 23 medals, and is still in the early stages of the 2020 Games.

About missing the pool: Because I lack both legs under my knees, swimming is my form of exercise. I chose swimming because you don’t have to wear dentures to do it. Now, I lay down on a big training ball and mimic swimming. I don’t know if people understand that, but if you miss a day of swimming, it takes like a day and a half to get back to it. So at the moment I’m out for about three weeks. It would take me twice that, plus a little extra, to feel the water again.

Delaying her big move: I got married in October and my new husband, Lucas, works in the capital [and I live in Baltimore]. We talked about where we’re going to go and start the next chapter of our lives [after the games]. Now it’s like, who knows if I’ll go to DC [since I have to keep practicing]?

About her financial situation: Paralympic athletes receive a different monthly allowance than Olympic athletes currently, which is something I would love to see changed. So I am grateful to have amazing sponsors, who are really sticking with me [through rejection]. I work with Toyota, Arena and Bridgestone.

Colin Quigley, middle distance runner, 27th

The Portland, Oregon, organic runner participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she placed 8th in the 3,000-foot-tall steep complex and qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games.

About the rejection: One thing that really helped me deal with that was to understand what the other team of US athletes was dealing with. There was a poll that went out to the US athletics team, saying that 65% of athletes had to change their training and 25% of athletes couldn’t do their sport. In general [during the closure]. When I saw it, it became clear to me that these athletes were doing no good to the games this summer [when they can’t work out for them].

On reordering next year: I’ve never been to Hawaii, so my boyfriend and I talked about a great Hawaii trip after Tokyo. It’s just one of those things you like, “Well, Hawaii will still be there in a year [when the games are over], I’ll just move in 2021.”

In her studio training: I didn’t miss how lucky I was to just run for an hour in the morning. I try to emulate as much as possible from our normal routine from my apartment. I do Pilates over FaceTime with my guide and cycling around in my living room. But I have a 550 sqm studio apartment and now it’s me, my boyfriend, our Bernie Mountain dog and the spin motorcycle.

Brighton Zeuner, skateboard, 15

The California Skateboarding Star is one of the 16 members of the U.S. Skateboarding National Team to initiate and qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

On-site shelter training: All the parks are closed and I’m not out of the house, really. My father took over my coaches from my coaches [during the closure] so I could focus on my mental health. We have a gym in our garage, where we will merge or hop on a small, small trampoline for his cardio.

At high school graduation: This year my schedule was strict. It was like a different trip to another country once or twice a month. If the schedule is like that [while preparing for the 2021 games], I would probably pull all my classes but algebra and English, rather than a full six or seven course load, so I could focus on skating.

About its sponsorships: Lance doesn’t care [the rejection], they just want to see me slip. I contract for three more years with each of my sponsors.

Alix Kleinman, a beach volleyball player, 30 years old

The California native is a former indoor volleyball player and qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games, awaiting post-quarantine qualification.

About the rejection: I’ve never been to the Olympics, and there was a lot of talk about being canceled. It sent me into a state of panic because we were in a great place to qualify, and here I was like “Okay, I’ll finally get my first shot of this.” So when they announced the rejection, I was honestly relieved that they were still happening.

On its changing funds: Volleyball players do not really make money unless we win tournaments, and it is clear that there are currently no opportunities to make money from the game. So I fully trust sponsorship money. But there is one company that we actually locked in an offer with, and now it’s pretty much up in the air right now. Nothing has been signed because I think they don’t really want to commit to anything right now. So obviously it’s tough, like “Okay, that was the money I had [if the Olympics happened] and now I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

About her new volleyball partner: Not really playing a lot of volleyball right now is difficult because some people live with another volleyball player, but I live with my friend who is a former hockey player – so his volleyball skills are a bit limited. We will play on the street but it is a completely different way to play. I’m used to being really serious and intense and focused, and now it’s pretty simple and goofy.

These interviews were conducted and processed.