5 Questions and retired head of the Hawaii Appleseed Center, Victor Geminiani

Which aspect of the social security network worries you the most in this economic downturn?

Nearly half of our state’s population lived paychecks in check before this crisis. And now a fourth of our workers are filing unemployment claims – for some paychecks are gone forever.

The federal government has implemented major unemployment and relief programs to address this need. The main challenge for our leaders will be to ensure that available funds are fully accessed by qualified residents and the government. The state has historically not been as good at one of these goals.

Certain programs, such as government-supported mental health services, will be even more critical in helping to cope with the trauma of being experienced by our adults and especially our children. The state has reduced severe mental health services during the Great Recession and the long-term results are still evident in our families, schools and on the streets. Funding for rent and food grants through SNAP programs will be critical components of any future safety net.

What do you see as the highest priority for state government spending once the legislature wakes up?

The first priority for state and local governments will be to fairly address competitive demands to support state workers, businesses and residents. Decisions should be made by honoring the core Hawaiian values ​​we share by most people who call the islands their home.

These common values ​​include at least an equal opportunity for quality health care, education for our children, sufficiently paid work to support ourselves and our families, safe and affordable housing, and a fair tax system. . These common values ​​should be our northern stars when making decisions.

I believe these values ​​should result in decisions that protect our nonprofit resources, community health centers and schools; improving the economic needs of our workers by funding the long-promised comprehensive EITC (income tax credit) program; adjust for existing tax credit inflation for tenants and low-income individuals; than a significant minimum wage, including an annual inflation adjustment mechanism; and taxing the income and property of residents rather than taking many regressions (general excise taxes).

Are any of the affordable housing proposals being considered seems possible?

Now is the best time to significantly invest in affordable housing. Interest rates are at a low time and the construction sector is critical to our economic recovery. Our state leader planned to commit significant funding for the development of affordable housing infrastructure on state land. We should lean in the wind and move forward with this plan.

The Hawaii Housing Planning Study found that the majority of demand is for homes making $ 75,000 or less. So far the market is more efficient in producing high-end rather than low-end units. The main takeaway is that the “market” will not solve our housing needs. Both available land and funding should target only developments that provide housing options for tenants as well as low / moderate income homeowners.

The state should explore expanding partnerships with local and mainland non-profit developers. While our state budget will shrink, we can and should borrow for capital projects and infrastructure investments to make progress in solving our residents ’biggest challenges.

Transport development has been oriented around rail touted to have great potential for affordable housing. How have things worked so far? What would move things together?

Affordable housing was one of the main reasons used to justify the cost and disruption of the railway system building. Our leaders promised that public investment in infrastructure, such as transportation, sewerage and roads, would make nearby land suitable for affordable housing. Much of the funding came from a disproportionately low-income and moderate-income resident.

Regulations governing development on land near stations have been implemented that require developers to build less truly affordable housing than required, and the timeframe that allows resale rights by homeowners is shorter than similar models to mainland success.

As of today, almost no housing near future train stations was truly affordable for most Hawaii residents. We all see the results of the promise of affordable housing held to avoid Kakaako. We should double down on our commitments to meet the TOD commitments and fast-track all low / moderate income housing, whether for rent or sale, along with making it the exclusive priority to spend all available funding.

How has the pandemic changed your mind so far?

This crisis made me appreciate more my Hawaii experience for the first time 50 years ago. Many of our children are experiencing it for the first time. Our islands have a degree of tranquility without the overwhelming breakdown of tourism while personal courtesy and kindness have enhanced our unity as a person. Our beaches are pristine again and old and new relationships have been nurtured and invigorated by a common challenge. We should do all we can to preserve the best these days.

At the same time, I am well aware that the coming months will try us all with a tsunami threat to our social and economic survival. Hopefully crisis will bring clarity. I pray for our leaders to share the vision, compassion and values ​​of our people. If so, fair decisions will get them built in our future while avoiding the lingering mistakes of the past.

BIO FILE

>> Staff: Born 1944 in Long Island, N.Y. partner, Karen Jones; daughter, Nicola Geminiani.

>> Education: Graduated from Fordham University in 1966 and Villanova School of Law in 1969.

>> Professional history: Currently retired as founder and executive director of the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice. Practice public interest law for 50 years; directing low-income legal services programs; served as executive director of the Hawaii Legal Aid Society, 1994-2005.

>> Interest: Restored old 1960s British sports car that rarely ran, gardened and traveled (visited 50 states and more than 65 countries).

>> A favorite quote: “In a democracy, people get the government they deserve.” – Alexis de Tocqueville

Bonus thought

Having aged in the early 1960s, I am old enough to have lived through periods of dramatic social and economic turmoil. These experiences have taught me to respect and honor the strengths of our people and appreciate the opportunities each crisis offers to significantly change direction towards a place we would rather be.

We are all blessed to live in this special place. Our history and people together support a common vision of the thriving community we crave for our future: accessible health care, a less diversified economy dependent on tourism, fair wages that support our basic needs including affordable housing, education quality for our children, a primitive. , environmentally protected and a safe, nurturing community around us.

Our state and county leaders have a critical job ahead of them to deliver on these values. Let’s hope we put people in the ready future chart we all want.