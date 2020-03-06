5 RB options that are better than Carlos Hyde

The Houston Texans have a decision to make at running back this offseason, and there are a few different directions they can travel.

When it comes to the running back position for not only the Houston Texans, but the entire NFL, there are a few different ways of thinking. Some teams, like the Dallas Cowboys, spent lot of cash and used a good deal of cap room to have a franchise-type of running back like Ezekiel Elliott for the long term.

There are teams like the New England Patriots who are more of a running back by committee, depending on the season. Then there are teams like the Texans, who are in the middle of the road when it comes to choosing a running back for their roster.

Before this past season, their top running back for three seasons was Lamar Miller, but last year in the preseason he was injured before the regular season began with a torn ACL and that was seemingly the end of his time with the Texans.

That brought a trade for Carlos Hyde with the Kansas City Chiefs and Hyde with one year left on his contract rushed for just over 1,000 yards and did a very serviceable job for the Texans offense. That said, Hyde is now a free agent, and the Texans must look at all of their options whether it be free agency, trades or the 2020 NFL Draft.

All three ways are exciting, and to be honest, they might have to use more than one of those options to make a difference for their franchise in the long term.

No disrespect to Hyde, but the Texans have plenty of other options at running back, where some will be cheaper for their cap space, while other options could cost them in the checkbook.

That all said, next are five running backs whom the Texans can add to their roster who can be better than Hyde for the long-term.