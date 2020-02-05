5 reasons why Paul Pogba should leave this summer

Paul Pogba made the right decision…

According to a Manchester Evening News report, Paul Pogba informed his Manchester United teammates that he wanted to leave this summer. The 26-year-old does not seem to have made much progress since his debut as a Juventus player, but he remained a United player throughout the January transfer window.

Here are 5 reasons why Pogba’s decision to go in summer is justified…

1. The dream he sold was a complete lie

When Paul Pogba made the bold decision to join his childhood club Manchester United, he made the decision based on the illusion that Jose Mourinho would lead them to glory. Obviously, as a player, it’s interesting because Mourinho won everything to win at the club level.

However, the Portuguese boss quickly took a bad turn. He won the hat-trick in one season, with the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League, Pogba influencing all of them as he even scored in the European final. But things have not materialized since and now that Solskjaer is at the helm, the excitement is no longer at the club.

That said, Pogba has been true to himself since things haven’t worked out and it’s time to pursue his dream elsewhere. Dreams never die, after all.