5 reasons why Real Madrid will beat Atletico Madrid to remain unbeaten

Real Madrid will look to follow their seven-out-of-seven win streak in January with three more points against rival Atletico Madrid.

Almost three weeks after defeating rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid welcome Diego Simeone’s men to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening. Zinedine Zidane’s men lead a 20-game unbeaten streak and hope for a victory that would keep them three points clear at the top of the La Liga.

In the middle of the week, Real Madrid reserved a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after triumphing by a 4-0 margin against Real Zaragoza and tied with Real Sociedad in the next round . Meanwhile, Atletico had a complete rest for the week after being eliminated by Cultural Leon in the round of 16 of the cup.

Real Madrid is in fantastic shape

Real Madrid have been in superb shape for the past two months and will be defeated in just over three months. Palma de Mallorca was the last team to beat Zidane and since then Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Atletico Madrid themselves have failed to beat the Merengues.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have managed to unravel their defensive organization and are the most tenacious bottom line of the first five European leagues this season. Although they may not score three and four goals each time they enter the field, they usually end up getting the goods and up to 18 players in their lineup have scored goals this season.